Raiders-Chiefs Week 10 Injury Report

Nov 10, 2021 at 02:28 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

W10InjuryReport_thumb_111021

Las Vegas Raiders:

In the Raiders' first injury report of Week 10, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Keisean Nixon were both non-participants in practice after leaving Sunday's loss to the Giants with ankle injuries. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday that both players are "day-to-day."

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) also did not participate, while tight end Darren Waller had a veteran's rest day.

Limited in practice were wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (ankle), safety Tyree Gillespie (hamstring) and linebacker K.J. Wright (shoulder).

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyree Gillespie S Hamstring LP
Johnathan Hankins DT Back DNP
Josh Jacobs RB Knee FP
Nick Kwiatkoski LB Ankle DNP
Keisean Nixon CB Ankle DNP
Hunter Renfrow WR Ankle LP
Darren Waller TE NIR-rest DNP
K.J. Wright LB Shoulder LP

Kansas City Chiefs:

The Chiefs had five players who were non-participants in Wednesday's practice, including cornerback L'Jarius Sneed with an ankle/wrist injury.

The rest of the report listed players who were full participants, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) and tight end Travis Kelce (neck).

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Chris Jones DL NIR/Back DNP
Dorian O'Daniel LB NIR/Shoulder DNP
L'Jarius Sneed CB Ankle/Wrist DNP
Lucas Niang OL Ribs DNP
Mike Remmers OL Knee DNP
Orlando Brown T Toe FP
Michael Burton FB Pectoral FP
Frank Clark DE Abdomen/Foot FP
Tyreek Hill WR Ankle FP
Travis Kelce TE Neck FP
Chris Lammons DB Quad FP
Derrick Nnadi DT Rib FP
Khalen Saunders DT Knee FP
Joe Thuney G Hand FP
Armani Watts DB Thigh FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

