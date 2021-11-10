Raiders-Chiefs Week 10 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
In the Raiders' first injury report of Week 10, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and cornerback Keisean Nixon were both non-participants in practice after leaving Sunday's loss to the Giants with ankle injuries. Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday that both players are "day-to-day."
Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) also did not participate, while tight end Darren Waller had a veteran's rest day.
Limited in practice were wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (ankle), safety Tyree Gillespie (hamstring) and linebacker K.J. Wright (shoulder).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyree Gillespie
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Back
|DNP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Knee
|FP
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|K.J. Wright
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
Kansas City Chiefs:
The Chiefs had five players who were non-participants in Wednesday's practice, including cornerback L'Jarius Sneed with an ankle/wrist injury.
The rest of the report listed players who were full participants, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) and tight end Travis Kelce (neck).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Chris Jones
|DL
|NIR/Back
|DNP
|Dorian O'Daniel
|LB
|NIR/Shoulder
|DNP
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Ankle/Wrist
|DNP
|Lucas Niang
|OL
|Ribs
|DNP
|Mike Remmers
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Orlando Brown
|T
|Toe
|FP
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Pectoral
|FP
|Frank Clark
|DE
|Abdomen/Foot
|FP
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Neck
|FP
|Chris Lammons
|DB
|Quad
|FP
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Rib
|FP
|Khalen Saunders
|DT
|Knee
|FP
|Joe Thuney
|G
|Hand
|FP
|Armani Watts
|DB
|Thigh
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed