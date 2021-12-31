What They're Saying: Colts remark on Raiders' 'physical' defense

Dec 31, 2021 at 12:47 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

On the Raiders run defense:

"They're always trying to get an extra hat in the box by bringing a safety down so they have numbers and I think that's what helps them in the run game. Obviously, they're very physical up front, they've got a great D-line and great pass rushers on the edges." – Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger

On quarterback Derek Carr:

"Derek Carr is my boy. He's a great quarterback. He makes great throws; he's accurate in his throws. He trusts and believes in his receivers as you can see when you watch film. … He believes that they're going to get it and actually, how he talks in the media about his guys, you can tell he has confidence in his guys." – Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes

Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee: Darren Waller

Tight end Darren Waller has been selected as the Raiders' nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes outstanding community service activities off the field as well as excellence on the field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) dives into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) visits with service members at Nellis Air Force Base.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) visits with service members at Nellis Air Force Base.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) hands a signed hat to a service member at Nellis Air Force Base.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) hands a signed hat to a service member at Nellis Air Force Base.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) takes a selfie with service members at Nellis Air Force Base.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) takes a selfie with service members at Nellis Air Force Base.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) bumps fists with a student at the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) bumps fists with a student at the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) sings during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) sings during the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship program.

Advertising