What They're Saying: Mike Vrabel states Raiders likely have 'best collection of specialists in the league'

Sep 23, 2022 at 02:01 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Tennessee Titans' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 3 matchup.

On Raiders special teams:

"They've got probably the best collection of specialists in the league. Their kicker's fantastic. Not only is Mack Hollins producing when they throw to him when everybody else is doubled, he's their best special teams player." – Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel

On Raiders offense:

"They've got playmakers and they've got a guy that can get it to them." – Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen

"Tremendous skill – [Davante] Adams, [Darren] Waller and [Hunter] Renfrow, [Josh] Jacobs. [Derek] Carr makes it all work. His communication, his operation at the line of scrimmage." – Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel

On QB Derek Carr:

"Derek is one of those guys that is a perfectionist, a pleaser. He wants to try to improve at every turn. It was really fun coaching him in a manner of which he always wanted more. He always wanted the next thing. He always wanted the next drill. … As a player, a very dedicated player. As a man, an even more impressive human being." – Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing

On WR Davante Adams:

"He just gets open a lot, whether there's two guys on him. He's always open when its single coverage. Intermediate route runner, vertical threat. He's got great release, plays with different speeds, got great play strength. He's fun to watch when you're not preparing for him." – Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel

On the Raiders defense:

"Talented edge players that they have between Chandler [Jones] and Maxx [Crosby] on the other side. Guys who play fast, they're long, they're active, they play hard and they're disruptive. Definitely have to be aware of those guys and have a plan for them." – Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

"They switch up a lot, give you a lot of different fronts. You might have something on one series and a whole other defense on another series." – Titans RB Derrick Henry

