What They're Saying: Saints take note of Josh Jacobs and his 'powerful style'

Oct 28, 2022 at 12:15 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what New Orleans Saints' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 8 matchup.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"Offensively, they've got some really good weapons. I think they run the ball exceptionally well. They've got a really good quarterback. … Offensively, defensively, I think they play extremely hard." – Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen

On RB Josh Jacobs:

"This guy's been a real good back all four years that he's been in the NFL. He's got really good contact balance, an aggressive runner, compact, powerful style, runs behind his pads. Yeah, it's going to be challenge." – Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard

"Josh Jacobs is running really well. Makes a lot of people miss. Running physical, running tough. I think their offensive line's doing a really good job of blocking in the run game." – Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen

"You look at the last three games, he jumps out there. He's breaking tackles, he's jump-cutting, everything that he does, and he does it well." – Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan

On QB Derek Carr:

"Derek Carr's been efficient in terms of throwing the football, which is typical of what he's been able to do." – Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Saints

As the Raiders prepare to travel to New Orleans to face the Saints in Week 8, take a look back at photos of past matchups through the years.

