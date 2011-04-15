2011 Raiderette Audition Rehearsals

The 115 finalists for the 2011 edition of the Oakland Raiderettes took part in two dance rehearsals this week to prepare for the final auditions on Sunday. The participants learned a dance routine from the choreographers on Tuesday and practiced the moves on Thursday.
The ladies will audition for a spot on the 2011 squad by interviewing with the panel of judges and performing the routine they learned during the rehearsals. By the end of the day, the judges will have selected the roster for Football's Fabulous Females.