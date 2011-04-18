2011 Raiderette Finals

Voz shows her confidence during the interview. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



Returning veterans and other first-time finalists each carried a unique perspective on the process.

Natalie, a three-year tenured Raiderette, said "past experience absolutely gives you some comfort in these really demanding auditions. Every year can be different, but I don't expect to be really surprised by anything."

Offering a different outlook was Nicole. "I am just truly happy to be in this position. As a first timer, I just want to give it my best and see how it all unfolds," said the Bay Area-native.

Once again though, the undeniable commonality in the experience of veterans and newcomers was the waiting game.

One-time Raiderette Shanika agreed, "It always seems to come down to performing to the best of your ability and then patiently waiting out the process [of being selected or not]."

Some candidates had secured hotel rooms to relax and pass the time until the judges made their decisions.

"Having a room here was so nice because I was able to take a nap after my dance and get away from things for awhile," Danielle from New York explained.

Former Raiderettes, Meena, Nicole and Serrita graciously assisted during the auditions for the second week in a row. Raiderette director Jeanette Thompson and choreographers Shawna Zimmerman and Laura Jollay again played vital roles in orchestrating the day's events. They also provided a warm and helpful presence that eased the minds of the competing hopefuls.