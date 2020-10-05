Derek Carr reacts to becoming the Raiders' all-time leader in passing touchdowns

Oct 04, 2020 at 05:35 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

Derek Carr dreamed of becoming the Raiders' franchise leader in passing touchdowns as a kid, and in his seventh season as the team's quarterback, he's done it.

Rodger Carr, Derek's father, and a devout Raiders fan educated his son about his favorite player, Ken Stabler, and the greatness of the Raiders. In 10 seasons with the Silver and Black, Stabler totaled 150 passing touchdowns and established himself as one of the best in team history. At an early age, Derek understood what it means to wear the Silver and Black and throughout his seven seasons with the team, he's paid homage to Stabler on numerous occasions.

Carr said the record snuck up on him.

"The first time I thought about it in a long time was driving to the facility yesterday," Carr said. "I took a moment and just thought about the Snake and his greatness. He's the best, man."

On fourth-and-one, late in the fourth quarter, Carr dropped a perfect pass to Nelson Agholor in the back corner of the end zone. Carr's touch couldn't have been any better, as he etched himself in the history books.

"I tip my hat to [Stabler's] family," Carr said. "They've been so gracious to me. So loving to me. I wish I could've met [Stabler], talked to him, learn from him. I didn't have that opportunity obviously."

Earlier in the game, Carr tied Stabler's record (150) with a three-yard touchdown to veteran tight end Jason Witten. The catch also helped Witten reach 13,000 receiving yards for his career, becoming one of 19 players in NFL history to do so.

Despite making history, Carr was clear about what matters more to him: winning.

"If we could've won, then it feels better," Carr said. "I'm sick of losing. I'm sick of working as hard as I do and as we do, and going out there and losing. It sucks. Enough is enough. I think that's my message: I'm excited for [the record]— I dreamed of it when I got drafted here. I looked all those stats up and was like, 'Man, I want to break all of these as a competitor.' But I'm sick of losing; enough's enough. I'm tired of it."

Related Content

news

Coach Gruden, Josh Jacobs proud of team's fight despite loss to Buffalo

Regardless of injuries, turnovers, and inconsistencies, the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's message remained positive after falling to 2-2.
news

Key Observations: Raiders lose crucial turnover battle, drop one at home to the Bills

The Silver and Black had difficulty covering standout receiver Stefon Diggs, but that wasn't the extent of their troubles.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Zay Jones is finding success against his former team

Jason Witten's first-half touchdown has kept the game in reach for this young Silver and Black squad.
news

By the Numbers: Individuals shine despite loss to the Patriots

It wasn't the result the Las Vegas Raiders hoped for Sunday, losing 36-20, but there were some positives against the New England Patriots.
news

Renfrow's highlights were a bright spot Sunday, but he's focused on team execution

It's often said that Hunter Renfrow isn't the "flashiest" player on the Las Vegas Raiders, but against the New England Patriots that couldn't have been more false.
news

Crosby, Gruden look to tighten up defense moving forward after loss to Patriots

Penalties, time of possession and rushing yards yielded all told the story of a young Raiders defense finding its way early in the season.
news

Derek Carr's stellar performance lifts the Raiders to a 34-24 win over the Saints

Derek Carr wants his actions to speak louder than his words and on Monday Night Football he played like it.
news

Derek Carr leaves his mark on Allegiant Stadium forever with a signature win

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback made sure to let everyone know exactly whose stadium this is after sending the Saints home with a loss.
news

By the Numbers: Contributing factors that led to the Raiders' 34-30 win

The Silver and Black walked away from their Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers with a 34-30 win, notching the first 'W' in Las Vegas Raiders' history.
news

Johnathan Abram is happy to be back on the field following 13-tackle performance

The Las Vegas Raiders safety spent one game in defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's system last year before suffering a season-ending injury, but Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers he looked like a five-year veteran.
news

Resiliency in the trenches: How the O-line powered Josh Jacobs and the Raiders offense in a big win

Derek Carr calls them 'the best group in the world.' On Sunday, this offensive line deserved that praise — and then some.

Advertising