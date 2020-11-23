Derek Carr, Raiders offense can hold heads up high after loss to Super Bowl champs

Nov 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

You win some, you lose some. The Silver and Black will live to see another day.

Derek Carr took it to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for a second time this year, dominating an exceptional Chiefs defense for four quarters. He threw a go-ahead touchdown to Jason Witten with 1:43 left in the game.

Unfortunately for Carr and the Raiders offense, that was too much time for the half-a-billion dollar man.

Patrick Mahomes drove the ball down the field and scored the game-winning touchdown with a 22-yard pass to Travis Kelce with 28 seconds left on the clock. Carr threw up a desperation heave to Nelson Agholor that resulted in an interception, and the fourth loss of the season for the Raiders. And that was that.

"It was a good game," Carr said. "I'm pretty sure everyone at home enjoyed watching it. You got to go out and try to get a chunk play, try to throw Nelly a jump ball, and it's just a last[-second] situation kind of thing."

"It sucks that it came down to something like that."

Carr finished the game with 275 yards and three touchdowns, making some extremely accurate throws to finish with a 95.1 quarterback rating.

"It's as good as you can play," said Jon Gruden of his quarterback's performance. "He had four or five balls that were magnificent throws that we could've caught that we didn't make the play on. He played tremendous tonight; he played almost flawless."

Star tight end Darren Waller was also very high on No. 4's performance, as the two linked for 88 yards, seven receptions and a touchdown.

"I thought Derek played great," Waller said. "He was making a lot of great throws, probably throws that you're teaching a young quarterback to make. His confidence is on another level, and I love that he's taking chances, taking risks and staying in there and making tough throws."

"I love Derek and I thought he played great tonight."

Despite losing the tightly contested battle, Carr is still proud of the 31 points that his offense put on the board. The Raiders offense accumulated over 360 yards of total offense and had the Super Bowl champs on their heels. Carr is confident that this is only the beginning for his young offense that is start to click on all cylinders.

"This is the best offense I've ever been apart of," said Carr. "This offense is awesome... We can win in different ways. We can smash them with the run game or we can do a shootout — we can do it that way. We're proving that over time, and the exciting part is everyone is young. We got a lot of young guys.

"It's exciting because you see where we're headed and it's showing you little glimpses that we're getting a little healthier. We're on our way and it's exciting."

