Highlights: Raiders don't flinch, come from behind for a big road win in Carolina

Never a doubt.
Despite their 12-point third-quarter lead evaporating, the Las Vegas Raiders proved their toughness on Sunday, storming back to beat Carolina 34-30 in an exciting showdown that moved the Silver and Black to 1-0 on the season.
Catch up with how the action shook out with selected highlights from the day's action.
Josh was unstoppable
Just take a second to step back and appreciate everything No. 28 did for the Raiders on Sunday, from rushing to catching to scoring.
DC was razor-sharp
In his third year under Coach Gruden, Derek Carr proved once again he has near-complete mastery over this offense, constantly checking in and out of plays at the line and putting his guys in spots to win.
The defense came up big when it mattered
Say what you will about a defense that gave up 30 points in its debut, but the Raiders' defensive unit was never better than when it mattered the most — late in the game.