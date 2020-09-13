Resiliency in the trenches: How the O-line powered Josh Jacobs and the Raiders offense in a big win

Sep 13, 2020 at 03:22 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

OLine

The Raiders can officially say they are undefeated since moving to Las Vegas.

The Silver and Black were able to pull out a hard-fought battle In Charlotte, NC, defeating the Panthers in the first game of the season, 34-30. The efficiency of the Raiders' offense was the deciding factor in this game, as they were able to come up with more than 130 rushing yards.

Second-year running back Josh Jacobs was characteristically excellent, putting up three touchdowns and 136 total yards, in addition to a number of eye-opening moves. But following the game, Jacobs said it was just business as usual.

"I feel regular honestly," Jacobs said after his hat trick. "I had a pretty good game, but I missed some things. There's a couple of plays I look back on, and I'm like 'Man, I missed the hole' or 'I missed the backdoor cut.' That's more of the things I try to hone myself on, trying to have the perfect game and trying to come back better next week."

Coach Gruden was extremely pleased with the play of his running back and knows that with Jacobs demanding a lot from himself, he can shift into a support role.

"I am not going to put anymore pressure on him then he puts on himself," said Gruden. "I've seen a lot of running backs for a long time, but that was a little bit like how Walter Payton used to play. It was hot as hell; he got beat up early, he insisted on coming back and insisted he got the ball as a runner and as a receiver. He's special, and he deserves some national attention."

Perhaps the biggest obvious improvement in Jacobs' game from Year One to Year Two is his work in the passing game. It's something Jacobs has prided himself on and something he's excited to showcase the rest of the season.

"That's the thing I worked on the most coming into the offseason," said Jacobs, referring to his route running and catching. "Just trying to build my different routes whether it's extending them or stacking them or knowing the certain leverages; that's the thing I've tried to build on the most. Just to see (Gruden) has the confidence in me is huge for me."

Quarterback Derek Carr also had an impressive game, making some smart, accurate throws in the pocket to move the ball down the field consistently throughout the game. He finished with 239 yards with a 73 percent completion rate, plus a gorgeous 23-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to Nelson Agholor. Carr was able to give an Old Testament analogy to how his team was equipped to win this week.

"When God spoke to Moses, he said, 'What if they don't believe me when I tell them?' God said 'What's in your hand?' You see we've been equipped the whole time to accomplish what we want to accomplish," said Derek Carr. "I am proud of our guys that we did it, I'm proud of our guys for coming back and winning that game. 

Carr was able to stay comfortable in the pocket and was sacked zero times by the Panthers' defense. This is even more of an impressive feat considering that both the Raiders right tackles — Pro Bowler Trent Brown (calf) and Sam Young (groin) — were injured early in the game, and the Raiders had to move backup right guard Denzelle Good to tackle. 

"I believe they are the best group in the world," Carr said of his offensive line, a unit ranked No. 1 in the NFL by Pro Football Focus coming into the season. "Injuries happen, and things happen and we went down to Denzelle Good playing right tackle, which I'll let coaches talk about how many reps he's had at right tackle, but I think he did a pretty good job against some pretty good players. Anytime I don't get touched and we run the rock well, everyone should be praising the offensive linemen and giving them free food. I know if Heather, my wife, is listening, they're going to need some cinnamon rolls this week."

Gruden agreed.

"That was a championship effort by a lot of guys," Gruden said. "We lost Trent Brown after three plays, we lost Sam Young, and Denzelle Good deserves a lot of credit for going over there without any work at right tackle and playing the whole game. Derek Carr was great today, and that's what we asked of him in a game like this; he made a lot of plays at the line of scrimmage and in the pocket.

"I'm just happy to get a win for the Las Vegas Raiders. First win for the history of the Raiders in Vegas and hopefully the fans saw something they liked."

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Panthers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
1 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
2 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
3 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
4 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
5 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
7 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
8 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
9 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
10 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
11 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
12 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
13 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
14 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
15 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
16 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
17 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
18 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
19 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
20 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
21 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
22 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
23 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
24 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
25 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
26 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
27 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
28 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
29 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
30 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
31 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
32 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
33 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
34 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
35 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
36 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
37 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
38 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
39 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
40 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
41 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
42 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
43 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
44 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
45 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
46 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
47 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
48 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Brian Blanco/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
49 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
50 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
51 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room following the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
52 / 53

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room following the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room following the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
53 / 53

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the locker room following the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Raiders no ceden y remontan en Carolina 
news

Raiders no ceden y remontan en Carolina 

El Plata y Negro consiguen primer victoria representando Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
news

Quick Snap: Three observations from the Raiders' season-opening W

If the offense looks like this every week, this Las Vegas Raiders team is loaded with potential. 
Highlights: Raiders don't flinch, come from behind for a big road win in Carolina
news

Highlights: Raiders don't flinch, come from behind for a big road win in Carolina

The Silver and Black got their first win for Las Vegas in a high-scoring affair out East.
Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 Inactives vs. Carolina Panthers
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 1 Inactives vs. Carolina Panthers

Before the Raiders take the field for the first time in 2020, take a look at the inactive players for today's game.

Advertising