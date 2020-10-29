Key Matchups: Offensive line set to step up to prevent Carr running miles from Myles Garrett

Derek Carr vs. Myles Garrett

The Silver and Black's offensive line will definitely need to be clicking on all cylinders this Sunday for the sake of their quarterback.

Derek Carr will be facing off against the potential 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on the other side of the line of scrimmage in Myles Garrett.

Garrett has showcased elite pass-rushing abilities since entering the league as the No. 1 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, playing at peak level in his fourth season and leading the league in sacks (9). He's also on a six-game streak of having at least one sack.

"He's unique," Coach Gruden said of Garrett. "He can play right end, left end, he can go inside. He's a complete, every-down difference maker."

Derek Carr is fully aware of what Garrett and the Browns defensive line brings to the table, as they've complied 18 sacks this season. After breaking off for a couple of runs against the Buccaneers defense with the pocket collapsing, he's prepared to do more of that against the Browns defense if needed.

"It's not something I'm consciously thinking about, but when you do play dominant pass rushers like Myles (Garrett) … sometimes lanes can open and you can take off and make big plays with your legs, get a first down here and there," said Derek Carr.