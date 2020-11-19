Key Matchups: Derek Carr is prepared to do 'whatever we have to do' to beat the Chiefs

Morrow's next big challenge

Nicholas Morrow has taken advantage of the snaps he's seen this season and has been a weapon for the Raiders defense. That was most prevalent last Sunday against the Broncos as he stepped up big for Cory Littleton (Reserve/COVID-19).

With the status of Littleton still unknown for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Coach Gruden is preparing to once again call on No. 50 for some key production. Morrow will have the big task of going up against someone who has been a problem for the Raiders for years now in the AFC West, and that is Travis Kelce.

The All-Pro tight end has been having another dominant season for the Chiefs, leading all tight ends in receiving yards (769), touchdowns (6), targets (80) and receptions (58). Kelce went for 108 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown in their matchup earlier this season in Arrowhead.

"Yeah, we need help against Kelce," said Coach Gruden. "We have to do better. Like I said, I think after the game, that was no doubt Nick Morrow's best game. That was a good game for any linebacker. If you go back and watch just Nick Morrow in the game, he made a lot of impact plays. Sideline-to-sideline, effort plays, he did a great job."