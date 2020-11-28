Key Matchups: Silver and Black secondary square off with yet another former MVP at quarterback

Good Friends, Better Enemies

This Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Coach Jon Gruden will be on the other side of the field from a man he knows awfully too well.

The contest with the Falcons will be a reunion between Jon Gruden and Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris. Gruden and Morris' history together dates back to 2002 when they won a Super Bowl together. Morris was Gruden's defensive backs coach for the Buccaneers until 2008.

With Gruden known to be an offensive mastermind and Morris known for his defensive prowess, it proves to be an extremely formidable matchup between the two friends in Atlanta. While the Raiders currently sit at 6-4, the Falcons have gone 3-1 since Morris took over as interim head coach after a 0-5 start for the Falcons.

"He was one of the first people that taught me how to work, how to put time into it, how to come into work and absolutely beat people to work and thrive in that environment," Morris said to the media Monday. "The work ethic he brought to the game, how much he loved football, his care for his coaching staff and everyone around him."