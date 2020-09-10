Key Matchups: It will take a collaborative defensive effort to stop Christian McCaffrey

The Silver and Black will be entering Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a feeling of shock and uncertainty that has nothing to do with the team they're facing.

The Raiders and Panthers will kick-off at Bank at America Stadium with no fans in attendance. With the restrictions placed on fan attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these two teams will have the bizarre challenge of battling their hearts out with no one in the stands to see.

Despite no fans being in attendance, this will not prevent the Raiders from taking the field and beginning what they hope can be a special season for this young team. Here are a few key matchups for everyone sitting at home to look out for as they could potentially be what leads a team to their first victory of the season.

Jon Gruden vs. Matt Rhule

A huge key matchup going into Week 1 will be the battle of the brains between two of the most intriguing football minds in the game. Jon Gruden will face the challenge of going up against Carolina Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule, who will be coaching in his first game as an NFL head coach.

Rhule was hired by the Carolina Panthers after turning around a struggling Baylor University football team and finishing the 2019 season with an 11-1 record and being named the Big 12 Coach of the Year. Rhule also found the same success at Temple University before going to Baylor as he helped the Owls improve from a 2-10 team his first year as head coach to a 10-3 team in 2016 with an AAC conference championship to go along with it.

Rhule is looking forward to the challenge of head coaching his first NFL game against a coach who he has considered a mentor.

"I really respect Jon Gruden," said Matt Rhule while speaking with Panthers.com. "I'm very grateful to him. It'll be an honor to take the field with someone that's done everything he's done."

According to Coach Gruden, the respect between him and Rhule is mutual as he has been connected with Rhule since he was coaching at Temple and Gruden was an analyst for Monday Night Football.