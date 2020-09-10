Key Matchups To Watch

Presented by

Key Matchups: It will take a collaborative defensive effort to stop Christian McCaffrey

Sep 09, 2020 at 05:08 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Silver and Black will be entering Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with a feeling of shock and uncertainty that has nothing to do with the team they're facing.

The Raiders and Panthers will kick-off at Bank at America Stadium with no fans in attendance. With the restrictions placed on fan attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these two teams will have the bizarre challenge of battling their hearts out with no one in the stands to see.

Despite no fans being in attendance, this will not prevent the Raiders from taking the field and beginning what they hope can be a special season for this young team. Here are a few key matchups for everyone sitting at home to look out for as they could potentially be what leads a team to their first victory of the season.

Jon Gruden vs. Matt Rhule

A huge key matchup going into Week 1 will be the battle of the brains between two of the most intriguing football minds in the game. Jon Gruden will face the challenge of going up against Carolina Panthers' head coach Matt Rhule, who will be coaching in his first game as an NFL head coach.

Rhule was hired by the Carolina Panthers after turning around a struggling Baylor University football team and finishing the 2019 season with an 11-1 record and being named the Big 12 Coach of the Year. Rhule also found the same success at Temple University before going to Baylor as he helped the Owls improve from a 2-10 team his first year as head coach to a 10-3 team in 2016 with an AAC conference championship to go along with it.

Rhule is looking forward to the challenge of head coaching his first NFL game against a coach who he has considered a mentor.

"I really respect Jon Gruden," said Matt Rhule while speaking with Panthers.com. "I'm very grateful to him. It'll be an honor to take the field with someone that's done everything he's done."

According to Coach Gruden, the respect between him and Rhule is mutual as he has been connected with Rhule since he was coaching at Temple and Gruden was an analyst for Monday Night Football.

"I have a lot of respect for him and what he did at Temple," said Coach Gruden "He went to Baylor and turned that program around after a lot of bad things that happened. This is one hell of a coach. He's a great guy. You can see why he was coveted by Carolina to be their coach."

Derek Carr vs. Brian Burns and Tahir Whitehead

The Panthers are coming into the game against the Raiders banged up in the secondary after placing starting cornerback Eli Apple on injured reserve and cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Troy Pride dealing with injuries. This makes it imperative for the Panthers to be able to win off the line of scrimmage and get after Derek Carr.

Two of the Panthers' most poised pass rushers are Florida State product Brian Burns and former Raiders linebacker, Tahir Whitehead. Burns is looking to have a breakout sophomore season after having an impressive rookie year totaling 7.5 sacks, the second most for a rookie in franchise history.

"Brian [Burns] is another really good player, he's another really good pass rusher," said Derek Carr. "He can wreck the game. He can change the game. We got to have our antennas up and be ready for him because he's a really good football player."

Another player that will assist the Panthers pass rush is a very familiar face to the Raiders. Tahir Whitehead will be lining up against the Raiders after being released from the team in March, setting up the Raiders for their current "young gun" approach to the team. Whitehead lead the Raiders in tackles in the 2018 and 2019 season and has big shoes to fill at outside linebacker for Carolina, replacing perennial All-Pro player Luke Kuechly — who retired at the end of the 2019 season.

"Tahir has brought a veteran leadership," said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. "He's moving great, he looks really good. He brings such seriousness, such maturity to our defense. I think we are going to start or play with a bunch of young guys, and having a guy like him out there has really helped because I've bought into him and our coaches have bought into him, our players have bought into him. I think we've all bought into him so much; I think the young guys are really heeding some of the things he's saying and that's going a long way for us."

Christian McCaffrey vs. the Raiders' Defense

The African proverb 'it takes a village" is the best way to describe the approach the Raiders are taking to containing Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

Since being drafted by the Panthers in 2017, McCaffrey has put the league on notice showcasing his skills as a runner and a receiver, becoming one of the most versatile and feared backs in the league to go against. McCaffrey is coming off an MVP-like 2019 season which saw him eclipse 1,000 rushing and receiving yards with 19 total touchdowns.

McCaffrey has established himself as a nightmare to game plan against and the Raiders are hopeful they can turn in a collaborative team effort from the coaching staff and the players to stop McCaffrey.

"[McCaffrey's] a great tailback," said Coach Gruden "He can function in a two-back set. He's a great receiver out of the backfield. He's a versatile weapon. He's a guy you can put in the slot. He can run option routes and seam routes. He has a wide array of skills that you have to account for. Most of the teams in pro football are finding guys like this and Carolina arguably has the very best. We have to know where 22 is, that's for sure." 

Pro Bowler Corey Littleton will also be depending a lot on his teammates to help him stop McCaffrey. The former Rams linebacker was signed by the Raiders in March to help them fill the void in the Raiders front seven to help against versatile players in the backfield such as McCaffrey. 

"My man can do anything, he runs that offense," said Corey Littleton referring to McCaffrey's game. "You just have to play the defense that's called. Know where our help is, our leverage, where somebody is getting outside of us, or if we do have somebody working with us. It's just basically relying on your brother next to you. There is going to be a lot of situations where I'll have outside leverage on a back, hoping that I have somebody working across the middle of the field that's going to protect me. And that's what we do as a defense, protect our brothers."

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.9.20

View photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as the Silver and Black prepare for their regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice.
1 / 70

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
2 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
3 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
4 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
5 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
6 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.
7 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.
8 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice.
9 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.
10 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
11 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
12 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
13 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice.
14 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.
15 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.
16 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Emanuel (52) during practice.
17 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Emanuel (52) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.
18 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
19 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.
20 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
21 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
22 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
23 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
24 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
25 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
26 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
27 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.
28 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.
29 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.
30 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.
31 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
32 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice.
33 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
34 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
35 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
36 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
37 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.
38 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
39 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
40 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.
41 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
42 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
43 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
44 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.
45 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
46 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.
47 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.
48 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.
49 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.
50 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice.
51 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
52 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.
53 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.
54 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.
55 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.
56 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
57 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
58 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
59 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
60 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
61 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.
62 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.
63 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
64 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) during practice.
65 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
66 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.
67 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and defensive end Chris Smith (92) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
68 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
69 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
70 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Key Matchups: Crosby and Ferrell need to make Lock uncomfortable Sunday
news

Key Matchups: Crosby and Ferrell need to make Lock uncomfortable Sunday

It might be the holiday season, but the Raiders are still focused on what they need to accomplish this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
Key Matchups: Raiders look to snap losing streak with solid performance in Southern California
news

Key Matchups: Raiders look to snap losing streak with solid performance in Southern California

The Silver and Black have lost four games in a row; let' see if they can return to their winning ways against a division rival. 
Key Matchups: Can the Raiders stop the Jaguars' bruising running back?
news

Key Matchups: Can the Raiders stop the Jaguars' bruising running back?

The Oakland Raiders will face two of the leagues best running backs in back-to-back weeks.
Key Matchups: Raiders look to handle business at home, knock off Tennessee Titans
news

Key Matchups: Raiders look to handle business at home, knock off Tennessee Titans

Here are three matchups to watch once the Raiders take on the Titans Sunday afternoon at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Key Matchups: Sunday's game will feature two offensive masterminds
news

Key Matchups: Sunday's game will feature two offensive masterminds

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid will be locked into a strategic battle at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 13.
Key Matchups: In the midst of a three-game win streak, Raiders head to New York for AFC clash with the Jets
news

Key Matchups: In the midst of a three-game win streak, Raiders head to New York for AFC clash with the Jets

The Silver and Black are back on the road this weekend; here are three matchups to watch once they take the field against the Jets. 
Key Matchups: Josh Jacobs is set up for a big game on Sunday
news

Key Matchups: Josh Jacobs is set up for a big game on Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals are allowing the 173 rushing yards per game, which is the most in the league.
Key Matchups: Kolton Miller and Raiders look to handle business on a short week
news

Key Matchups: Kolton Miller and Raiders look to handle business on a short week

Time to take a look at the key matchups in Thursday's Week 10 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Key Matchups: Can Josh Jacobs feast against Lions' run defense?
news

Key Matchups: Can Josh Jacobs feast against Lions' run defense?

The Detroit Lions are allowing 130.1 rushing yards per game, which means Josh Jacobs should have a field day.
Key Matchups to Watch: Raiders look to finish road trip on a high note
news

Key Matchups to Watch: Raiders look to finish road trip on a high note

The Silver and Black take on the Houston Texans Sunday afternoon; here are the key matchups to watch once the action gets underway.
Key Matchups: Raiders look to win battle up front in international rumble with the Chicago Bears
news

Key Matchups: Raiders look to win battle up front in international rumble with the Chicago Bears

Here are three, key matchups to watch when the Raiders take on the Bears Sunday evening at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertising