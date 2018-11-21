Key Matchups: Raiders look to keep positive momentum rolling in Baltimore

Daryl Worley vs. John Brown

While our old pal Michael Crabtree will no doubt try to leave his mark on Sunday's game, when you take a look at the Ravens wide receivers, John Brown is the one who far away and is having the best statistical go of things in 2018.

Brown's 35 receptions are good for third on the roster, but his 624 receiving yards are 125 clear of Willie Snead IV, who ranks second on the squad, and Brown's four touchdowns are also the most by any Ravens receiver.

Throughout his career, Brown has had a flair for making the big play, and while the Raiders defense has indeed played an improved brand of football the past two weeks, giving up explosive plays has still hampered the unit.

Since he returned from suspension, Daryl Worley has established himself as one of the Raiders base cornerbacks, and while I would take a guess that a handful of guys will get their shot at Brown, Worley will assuredly be asked to do a lot as far as shutting down No. 13 goes.

Marcell Ateman vs. Brandon Carr

It remains to be seen if Jordy Nelson returns to game action Sunday afternoon in Baltimore, but whether or not the veteran wide receiver is able to strap on the pads, once again, much will be asked of Marcell Ateman.

The physical rookie impressed in his NFL debut last weekend, hauling in four catches for 50 yards, as well as securing the signature play on the final drive in regulation, eventually setting up Daniel Carlson's game-winning field goal.

We've talked a lot about the impressive ability of the Baltimore defense, so Ateman will have his hands full with the Ravens collection of defensive backs.