Key Matchups: Raiders look to snap losing streak with solid performance in Southern California

Kolton Miller vs. Joey Bosa

Earlier this season when the Raiders and Chargers met for the first time – a 26-24 Raiders' win for those who forgot – Joey Bosa was largely held in check.

Yes, the stud defensive end did register one tackle for loss, but aside from that singular instance, Bosa didn't deliver the type of game-wrecking performance that we've seen him put together since entering the NFL.

No. 97 has just two sacks over the past five weeks, but even so, he still has 10.5 on the year, and is an absolute behemoth to try to stop at the line of scrimmage.

While the Raiders' offensive line has by and large been its most-consistent group in '19, the big fellas up front did surrender four sacks in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that's no doubt a number they'd like to see drop over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Kolton Miller has very quietly put together an impressive sophomore campaign, let's see what he can do in his second matchup of the year against Bosa.

Raiders' linebackers vs. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler

The one-two punch of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler is likely one of the best in the NFL.

After missing the first portion of the season, Gordon has rounded into form, and while his numbers aren't overly impressive in '19, he's still averaging four yards per carry and has six touchdowns to his name.

Ekeler, on the other hand, is having a career year in own right, as he's become a consistent weapon in the Bolts' aerial assault, recording 892 receiving yards, and a staggering eight receiving touchdowns.

Together, Gordon and Ekeler can attack a defense in myriad ways, and the Silver and Black's defense – the linebackers in particular – are going to have their hands full come game time.