Key Matchups: Raiders look to snap losing streak with solid performance in Southern California

Dec 18, 2019 at 10:06 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

The Oakland Raiders have dropped four games in a row, and the Los Angeles Chargers have lost four of their last five games, but something is going to have to give Sunday afternoon at ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park.

While the Bolts' dreams for postseason play are officially dashed, the Silver and Black still have an outside shot at making the postseason tournament, but in order for those hopes to stay alive, they need to handle business and fly back to Northern California with a W Sunday evening.

Kickoff in Carson is scheduled for 1:05 PM; so here are three matchups to watch once the action gets underway.

Trayvon Mullen vs. Keenan Allen

Since taking over a starting role on the Silver and Black's defense Week 8, Mullen has gone against his fair share of quality wideouts, and that will once again be the case Sunday afternoon when the talented rookie squares off against Keenan Allen.

Allen is once again having a Pro Bowl-worthy (literally) campaign, as he's already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards, and unsurprisingly leads the Bolts in both catches and receiving yards.

Mike Williams is a very good receiver in his own right, and he'll likely get to 1,000 yard this season as well, but Allen really is "that dude" out wide for the Chargers.

Particularly with Daryl Worley's status for Week 16 unclear, much will be asked of the rookie from Clemson, and coming off the best game of his young career, I'm excited to watch Mullen go to work.

Kolton Miller vs. Joey Bosa

Earlier this season when the Raiders and Chargers met for the first time – a 26-24 Raiders' win for those who forgot – Joey Bosa was largely held in check.

Yes, the stud defensive end did register one tackle for loss, but aside from that singular instance, Bosa didn't deliver the type of game-wrecking performance that we've seen him put together since entering the NFL.

No. 97 has just two sacks over the past five weeks, but even so, he still has 10.5 on the year, and is an absolute behemoth to try to stop at the line of scrimmage.

While the Raiders' offensive line has by and large been its most-consistent group in '19, the big fellas up front did surrender four sacks in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that's no doubt a number they'd like to see drop over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Kolton Miller has very quietly put together an impressive sophomore campaign, let's see what he can do in his second matchup of the year against Bosa.

Raiders' linebackers vs. Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler

The one-two punch of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler is likely one of the best in the NFL.

After missing the first portion of the season, Gordon has rounded into form, and while his numbers aren't overly impressive in '19, he's still averaging four yards per carry and has six touchdowns to his name.

Ekeler, on the other hand, is having a career year in own right, as he's become a consistent weapon in the Bolts' aerial assault, recording 892 receiving yards, and a staggering eight receiving touchdowns.

Together, Gordon and Ekeler can attack a defense in myriad ways, and the Silver and Black's defense – the linebackers in particular – are going to have their hands full come game time.

Let's not forget that Philip Rivers has struggled with consistency this season, so I think if Paul Guenther's group can take away the Los Angeles ground attack, the Silver and Black have a good chance returning home with a win.

Advertising