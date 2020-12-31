Key Matchups: Raiders offense needs to have another explosive game against the Broncos

Dec 30, 2020 at 06:07 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Derek Carr vs. Drew Lock

DC is going into his last quarterback duel of the season against a man who may even be more desperate for a win than he is.

With the Raiders going into their second battle of the season with their AFC West rival Denver Broncos, Drew Lock will be intent on getting the last laugh against the Raiders after his subpar performance in Allegiant Stadium. While Carr threw for 154 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, Lock threw four interceptions as the Broncos lost by 25 points.

Lock has since played better football, including a 280-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Panthers a couple of weeks ago. Even with Lock having home-field advantage and desperate to show that he's the future of the Denver Broncos, Carr wants this win just as bad for the Silver and Black.

"Our focus is completely on making sure we show up in Denver with everything that we have, making sure that we show up ready to fight and hopefully get a win in a tough football game," said Derek Carr. "Any win in the division is tough to get, especially in Denver at Mile High. It's definitely important, even if it doesn't end how we thought it all would. All these games matter. For all the work that's been put into these things for the coaches and all the players, it doesn't matter what your record is, every game matters."

Josh Jacobs vs. Denver's run defense

Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs has had a difficult couple of weeks against defenses. It really has nothing to do with how Jacobs has been playing but with the way defenses are recognizing him as a true threat.

Jacobs has had a stellar season in Las Vegas, rushing for 976 yards and ten touchdowns. Jacobs is currently 24 yards away from being the first Raiders RB to post a second consecutive 1,000 rushing yard season to start his career. Jacobs has averaged 65 yards per game over his past three contests as NFL defenses have began to stack the box against the dynamic running back, a tactic that will also be expected out of the Broncos defense, who allowed 112 yards and two touchdowns to Jacobs in their Week 10 matchup.

No. 28 has already proven that he can succeed against the Broncos defense that's allowed 132 rushing yards the past three games. However, if Bradley Chubb and the run defense can somehow find a way to contain Jacobs in Mile High Stadium, it might be a long day for the Raiders, who will have to once again turn to Derek Carr and his receivers to win the game.

Darren Waller vs. History

I'm not a big Hamilton guy – to be honest, I've never actually seen Hamilton – but this Sunday, history has its eyes on Darren Waller.

The biggest story going into the Raiders season finale against the Denver Broncos is Waller's opportunity to break a Raiders franchise record that has stood the test of time over 23 years.

As a 23 year old writing this piece, that's pretty damn insane.

Already having broken two tight end records held by Todd Christensen, Waller is seven catches away from breaking Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown's receptions record in a season. Brown, who was a Raider for 15 seasons, accumulated a franchise record 108 catches in 1997, and also was the NFL receptions co-leader that season as well. Waller currently has 98 receptions this year, with 1,079 yards and eight touchdowns.

"It means a lot to break a record; I don't think I've ever done anything like that before," said Darren Waller on Sunday after breaking Christensen's records. "It's cool, and I appreciate everything that goes into that."

This will be more than just a game to Darren Waller. This will be his chance to cement himself as one of the greatest Raiders of all time.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 12.30.20

The Raiders return to Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center as they prepare for their regular-season finale against the division-rival Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight ends coach Frank Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tight ends coach Frank Smith during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith (72) and defensive end Gerri Green (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 63

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: Raekwon McMillan excited to see 'a lot of familiar faces' come to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday

The Ohio State product will have an opportunity to have a big game against Miami, the team that drafted him.
news

Key Matchups: Raiders defense continues to live by 'next man up' mantra late in the season

Interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, the Raiders defense must overcome injuries to keep playoff hopes alive against the Chargers.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders secondary must use what they have in order to succeed

Key pieces are going to be needed more than ever to compete at the highest level against the Colts.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't make detrimental mistakes to defeat themselves

The Raiders as a whole will need to get back on the right foot against the Jets this Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: Silver and Black secondary square off with yet another former MVP at quarterback

The Raiders defense is preparing to face its fourth NFL MVP quarterback this season in Matt Ryan.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr is prepared to do 'whatever we have to do' to beat the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders QB is focused on trying to sweep the reigning Super Bowl champions this Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: The first showdown between Henry Ruggs and his former Crimson Tide teammate

The two rookie receivers out of Alabama will battle it out for the first time in the NFL.
news

Key Matchups: Stopping Keenan Allen and Justin Herbert

Few things are better than a matchup between division rivals and this Sunday we'll get one between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Key Matchups: Offensive line set to step up to prevent Carr running miles from Myles Garrett

The Raiders' offensive line will have the huge task of blocking the NFL's sack leader in Cleveland.
news

Key Matchups: To stop Bucs, Raiders may look to make No. 12 public enemy No. 1

The Silver and Black will need to contain the six-time Super Bowl champion in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.
news

Key Matchups: It will take a collaborative defensive effort to stop Christian McCaffrey

The Las Vegas Raiders will face a dynamic Carolina Panthers offense this Sunday, led by head coach Matt Rhule in his coaching debut.

Advertising