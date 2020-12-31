Key Matchups: Raiders offense needs to have another explosive game against the Broncos

Derek Carr vs. Drew Lock

DC is going into his last quarterback duel of the season against a man who may even be more desperate for a win than he is.

With the Raiders going into their second battle of the season with their AFC West rival Denver Broncos, Drew Lock will be intent on getting the last laugh against the Raiders after his subpar performance in Allegiant Stadium. While Carr threw for 154 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, Lock threw four interceptions as the Broncos lost by 25 points.

Lock has since played better football, including a 280-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Panthers a couple of weeks ago. Even with Lock having home-field advantage and desperate to show that he's the future of the Denver Broncos, Carr wants this win just as bad for the Silver and Black.