Key Matchups: The Raiders secondary must use what they have in order to succeed

Darren Waller vs. Darius Leonard

D Wall is coming off a career game in MetLife Stadium. He went for 200 yards, 13 receptions and two touchdowns against the Jets, making him the sixth tight end in NFL history to have at least 200 yards receiving in a game.

While Waller is looking forward to capitalizing on the momentum of last week's juggernaut performance, the Colts have an answer for him on the other side of the ball, in who many consider is the best young linebacker in the league — Darius Leonard.

Leonard came out of the gate strong as ever his 2018 rookie season from South Carolina State, leading the league in tackles, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and being selected to the Pro Bowl. In his third season with the Colts, the All-Pro linebacker leads the team in tackles (57) and has become the captain and the backbone of a Colts defense ranked 8th in the league against the pass.