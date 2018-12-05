Key Matchups: Two storied franchises clash Sunday at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Daryl Worley vs. Antonio Brown

Where to begin with Antonio Brown?

The All-Everything wide receiver has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2018, and while he's technically not even the leading receiver on his own team (that designation belongs to JuJu Smith-Schuster), his 12 receiving touchdowns are the most in the NFL.

Plain and simple, AB is an absolute menace for opposing defenses, and the type of dude who can single-handedly break open a game in a span of a few moments.

Daryl Worley – along with Gareon Conley, Nick Nelson, and whoever else gets a shot at him come Sunday – will have their hands full, no doubt about it.

That said, as much of a challenge as Brown is – and let's be clear, he's a big one – the Raiders defensive backs are coming off a performance where they limited Tyreek Hill to just a single catch last weekend.

Worley, Conley and Co., are playing an improved brand of football over the last month, and they're really going to have to put together a complete outing Sunday if they want to limit No. 84.

Derek Carr vs. Ben Roethlisberger

Let's be real, both these teams are squads that will go as far as they respective quarterbacks will take them.

Derek Carr is coming off arguably his best performance of 2018, a three-touchdown, no interception outing against the Chiefs, while Big Ben has thrown for over 300 yards in three of his past four outings.

Much like last weekend's opponent, the Steelers score points at a high clip, so scoring touchdowns will be at a premium.