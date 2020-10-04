Key Observations: Raiders lose crucial turnover battle, drop one at home to the Bills

3 < 7
The Raiders offense was able to consistently move the ball down the field throughout the game, but their inability to get in the endzone was a key factor in their defeat.
Throughout the game Derek Carr charged the offense down the field, but limited by penalties and third-down collapses, the Silver and Black ended multiple promising drives with field goals instead of touchdowns.
To his credit, kicker Daniel Carlson had a stellar game when he was called upon, going 3-for-3 including a 54-yarder. However if those three field goals end in three touchdowns, the game would've looked wildly different.
Stefon Diggs is a true baller
There's no denying Stefon Diggs had himself a game.
Diggs had his way with a banged-up Raiders secondary, coming up with six catches for 115 yards. Diggs has been a dominate receiver this season, finding immediate chemistry with his quarterback Josh Allen from the start, and it led to several key catches for the Bills in third-down situations to elongate drives.
The Raiders depended on several players and designed coverages against Diggs throughout the game, but he was still able to find success through it all.
The Raiders will definitely have to look back at the film to see what they could've done better, but when it comes down to it, Stefon Diggs is just a damn good wide receiver in this league.
Bills defense came up when it mattered
There were several times when the Bills defense had difficulty pass rushing and covering the Raiders receivers, but when it came down to it, they outplayed the Silver and Black's offense.
Derek Carr has another efficient game against the Bills, throwing for 311 yards on 32-for-44 passing and another 100-plus QB rating (107.3). But a pair of fumbles killed the Silver and Black's momentum in crucial situations.
With the Raiders driving down the field to try and tie the game in the fourth quarter, Josh Norman stripped Darren Waller and recovered the ball, and that directly led to another score. This Bills were able to use that to put more points on the board.
The Bills defense also notched a strip sack on Derek Carr a couple of possessions later. It's tough to win when you lose the turnover battle like that.
