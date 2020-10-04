Key Observations: Raiders lose crucial turnover battle, drop one at home to the Bills

Bills defense came up when it mattered

There were several times when the Bills defense had difficulty pass rushing and covering the Raiders receivers, but when it came down to it, they outplayed the Silver and Black's offense.

Derek Carr has another efficient game against the Bills, throwing for 311 yards on 32-for-44 passing and another 100-plus QB rating (107.3). But a pair of fumbles killed the Silver and Black's momentum in crucial situations.

With the Raiders driving down the field to try and tie the game in the fourth quarter, Josh Norman stripped Darren Waller and recovered the ball, and that directly led to another score. This Bills were able to use that to put more points on the board.