Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report

Dec 27, 2023 at 02:27 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The report is an estimate.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Knee FP
Maxx Crosby DE Knee LP
Jermaine Eluemunor T Knee LP
Jesper Horsted TE Hamstring DNP
Josh Jacobs RB Quad DNP
Andre James C Ankle LP
Malcolm Koonce DE Ribs LP
Michael Mayer TE Toe DNP
Kolton Miller T Shoulder LP
DJ Turner WR Shoulder LP

Indianapolis Colts:

The Colts conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice report is an estimate.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Cameron McGrone LB Illness DNP
D.J. Montgomery WR Groin DNP
Zack Moss RB Forearm LP
Segun Olubi LB Hip LP
Michael Pittman Jr. WR Concussion/Shoulder LP
Jack Anderson C Illness FP
Braden Smith T Knee FP
Ameer Speed CB Knee FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

