Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|LS
|Knee
|FP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|T
|Knee
|LP
|Jesper Horsted
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Quad
|DNP
|Andre James
|C
|Ankle
|LP
|Malcolm Koonce
|DE
|Ribs
|LP
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|Toe
|DNP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Shoulder
|LP
|DJ Turner
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
Indianapolis Colts:
The Colts conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice report is an estimate.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|D.J. Montgomery
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Forearm
|LP
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Hip
|LP
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|Concussion/Shoulder
|LP
|Jack Anderson
|C
|Illness
|FP
|Braden Smith
|T
|Knee
|FP
|Ameer Speed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed