Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Erik Harris & Alec Ingold limited Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 13 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the New York Jets.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Knee
|Did not part.
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Concussion/neck
|Did not part.
|RB
|Devontae Booker
|Back
|Full
|DT
|Maliek Collins
|Hamstring/ankle
|Did not part.
|G
|Denzelle Good
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|S
|Erik Harris
|Calf
|Limited
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Ankle/calf
|Did not part.
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|Ribs
|Limited
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|LB
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Ankle
|Full
|DE
|Carl Nassib
|Knee
|Full
|RB
|Jalen Richard
|Chest
|Full
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee
|Limited
Here is the New York Jets' Week 13 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Blake Cashman
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|OL
|George Fant
|Knee / Ankle
|Did not part.
|OL
|Alex Lewis
|Not Injury Related
|Did not part.
|OL
|Pat Elflein
|Shoulder
|Limited
|OL
|Connor McGovern
|Elbow
|Limited
|WR
|Breshad Perriman
|Shoulder
|Limited
|QB
|Sam Darnold
|Rt. Shoulder
|Full
|OL
|Chuma Edoga
|Ankle
|Full