Las Vegas Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Erik Harris & Alec Ingold limited Wednesday

Dec 02, 2020 at 02:27 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 13 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the New York Jets.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Knee Did not part.
WR Nelson Agholor Ankle Did not part.
CB Damon Arnette Concussion/neck Did not part.
RB Devontae Booker Back Full
DT Maliek Collins Hamstring/ankle Did not part.
G Denzelle Good Ankle Did not part.
S Erik Harris Calf Limited
C Rodney Hudson Not injury related Did not part.
DT Maurice Hurst Ankle/calf Did not part.
FB Alec Ingold Ribs Limited
G Gabe Jackson Not injury related Did not part.
RB Josh Jacobs Ankle Did not part.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski Ankle Did not part.
T Kolton Miller Ankle Full
DE Carl Nassib Knee Full
RB Jalen Richard Chest Full
T Sam Young Knee Limited

Here is the New York Jets' Week 13 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
LB Blake Cashman Hamstring Did not part.
OL George Fant Knee / Ankle Did not part.
OL Alex Lewis Not Injury Related Did not part.
OL Pat Elflein Shoulder Limited
OL Connor McGovern Elbow Limited
WR Breshad Perriman Shoulder Limited
QB Sam Darnold Rt. Shoulder Full
OL Chuma Edoga Ankle Full

