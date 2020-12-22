Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Injury Report: Abram, Arnette & Carr limited Tuesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 16 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Concussion/knee
|Limited
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Concussion/neck
|Limited
|K
|Daniel Carlson
|Left Ankle
|Full
|QB
|Derek Carr
|Groin
|Limited
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Knee/back
|Limited
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Calf
|Limited
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|Knee
|Full
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Knee
|Limited
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Knee
|Full
|LB
|Raekwon McMillan
|Elbow
|Full
|LB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Concussion/neck
|Limited
|DE
|Carl Nassib
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Concussion
|Limited
|RB
|Jalen Richard
|Chest
|Full
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee
|Limited
Here is the Miami Dolphins' Week 16 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Game Status
|G
|Solomon Kindley
|Knee/foot
|Did not part.
|LB
|Jerome Baker
|Knee
|Limited
|S
|Clayton Fejedelem
|Thumb
|Limited
|G
|Ereck Flowers
|Ankle
|Limited
|TE
|Mike Gesicki
|Shoulder
|Limited
|WR
|Jakeem Grant
|Hamstring
|Limited
|DE
|Shaq Lawson
|Shoulder
|Limited
|S
|Bobby McCain
|Ankle
|Limited
|WR
|DeVante Parker
|Hamstring
|Limited
|LB
|Kyle Van Noy
|Hip
|Limited
|S
|Kavon Frazier
|Shoulder
|Full
|CB
|Xavien Howard
|Shoulder
|Full
*The Dolphins' Tuesday practice report is an estimation.