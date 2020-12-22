Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 Injury Report: Abram, Arnette & Carr limited Tuesday

Dec 22, 2020 at 02:33 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 16 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Pos. Player Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Concussion/knee Limited
CB Damon Arnette Concussion/neck Limited
K Daniel Carlson Left Ankle Full
QB Derek Carr Groin Limited
DE Clelin Ferrell Shoulder Did not part.
DT Johnathan Hankins Not injury related Did not part.
C Rodney Hudson Knee/back Limited
DT Maurice Hurst Calf Limited
FB Alec Ingold Knee Full
G Gabe Jackson Knee Limited
RB Josh Jacobs Knee Full
LB Raekwon McMillan Elbow Full
LB Nicholas Morrow Concussion/neck Limited
DE Carl Nassib Not injury related Did not part.
WR Hunter Renfrow Concussion Limited
RB Jalen Richard Chest Full
T Sam Young Knee Limited

Here is the Miami Dolphins' Week 16 Injury Report.

Pos. Player Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Game Status
G Solomon Kindley Knee/foot Did not part.
LB Jerome Baker Knee Limited
S Clayton Fejedelem Thumb Limited
G Ereck Flowers Ankle Limited
TE Mike Gesicki Shoulder Limited
WR Jakeem Grant Hamstring Limited
DE Shaq Lawson Shoulder Limited
S Bobby McCain Ankle Limited
WR DeVante Parker Hamstring Limited
LB Kyle Van Noy Hip Limited
S Kavon Frazier Shoulder Full
CB Xavien Howard Shoulder Full

*The Dolphins' Tuesday practice report is an estimation.

