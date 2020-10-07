Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Injury Report: Trent Brown and Henry Ruggs III limited Wednesday

Oct 07, 2020 at 02:46 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 5 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Shoulder/Thumb Full
T Trent Brown Calf Limited
DT Maliek Collins Shoulder/Illness Did not part.
WR Bryan Edwards Foot/Ankle Did not part.
WR Rico Gafford Hamstring Limited
DT Johnathan Hankins Eye Limited
C Rodney Hudson Not injury related Did not part.
FB Alec Ingold Thumb Full --
RB Josh Jacobs Hip Full
CB Lamarcus Joyner Ribs Limited
LB Nick Kwiatkoski Pectoral Limited
CB Nevin Lawson Ankle Limited
CB Keisean Nixon Hamstring Limited
RB Jalen Richard Ankle Limited
WR Henry Ruggs Knee/Hamstring Limited
G John Simpson Shoulder Full
TE Darren Waller Knee Limited
TE Jason Witten Not injury related Did not part.
T Sam Young Groin/Knee Limited

Here is the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 5 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DE Mike Danna Hamstring Did not part.
DT Chris Jones Groin Limited
WR Mecole Hardman Hamstring Full
WR Tyreek Hill Heel Full
DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle Full
LB Dorian O'Daniel Ankle Full
C Austin Reiter Knee Full
CB Charvarius Ward Hand Full

