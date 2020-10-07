Las Vegas Raiders Week 5 Injury Report: Trent Brown and Henry Ruggs III limited Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 5 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Shoulder/Thumb
|Full
|T
|Trent Brown
|Calf
|Limited
|DT
|Maliek Collins
|Shoulder/Illness
|Did not part.
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|Foot/Ankle
|Did not part.
|WR
|Rico Gafford
|Hamstring
|Limited
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Eye
|Limited
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|Thumb
|Full
|--
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Hip
|Full
|CB
|Lamarcus Joyner
|Ribs
|Limited
|LB
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Pectoral
|Limited
|CB
|Nevin Lawson
|Ankle
|Limited
|CB
|Keisean Nixon
|Hamstring
|Limited
|RB
|Jalen Richard
|Ankle
|Limited
|WR
|Henry Ruggs
|Knee/Hamstring
|Limited
|G
|John Simpson
|Shoulder
|Full
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Knee
|Limited
|TE
|Jason Witten
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|T
|Sam Young
|Groin/Knee
|Limited
Here is the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 5 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Mike Danna
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|DT
|Chris Jones
|Groin
|Limited
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|Hamstring
|Full
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Heel
|Full
|DT
|Derrick Nnadi
|Ankle
|Full
|LB
|Dorian O'Daniel
|Ankle
|Full
|C
|Austin Reiter
|Knee
|Full
|CB
|Charvarius Ward
|Hand
|Full