Oakland Raiders Week 5 Injury Report: Handful of Raiders unable to participate in Friday practice

Here's the Oakland Raiders Week 5 injury report:
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|WR/RS
|Dwayne Harris
|Ankle
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Limited
|Questionable
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Elbow
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|--
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Knee
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Out
|WR
|J.J. Nelson
|Knee
|Limited
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|RB
|DeAndré Washington
|Ankle
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|--
|WR
|Tyrell Williams
|Foot
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|G
|Richie Incognito
|Back
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Did not part.
|Questionable
|S
|Lamarcus Joyner
|Groin
|(not listed)
|Limited
|Full
|--