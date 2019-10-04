Oakland Raiders Week 5 Injury Report: Handful of Raiders unable to participate in Friday practice

Oct 04, 2019 at 06:14 AM
Here's the Oakland Raiders Week 5 injury report:

Pos.PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DEClelin FerrellConcussionDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Questionable
WR/RSDwayne HarrisAnkleLimitedDid not part.LimitedQuestionable
RBJosh JacobsElbowLimitedFullFull--
GGabe JacksonKneeDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Out
WRJ.J. NelsonKneeLimitedLimitedDid not part.Questionable
RBDeAndré WashingtonAnkleLimitedFullFull--
WRTyrell WilliamsFootDid not part.Did not part.Did not part.Questionable
GRichie IncognitoBack(not listed)LimitedDid not part.Questionable
SLamarcus JoynerGroin(not listed)LimitedFull--

Advertising