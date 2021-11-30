Power Rankings: How the Raiders stack up after defeating the Cowboys

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 36-33 win over the Cowboys.
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "How huge does the DeSean Jackson signing look right now? The veteran speedster started the scoring in a huge Thanksgiving win over the Cowboys with a 56-yard touchdown and was a key factor throughout the 36-33 overtime thriller at Jerrah World."
Current ranking: 14
Previous ranking: 20
Analysis: "[T]he Raiders are coming off a feel-good Thanksgiving win at Dallas -- a game in which QB Derek Carr seemed to emerge from a post-bye funk, as he was more aggressive in attacking the Cowboys' defense."
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 20
Analysis: "The hero of the victory was one of the NFL's more underrated quarterbacks. Derek Carr came into Week 12 ranked second in the league in passing yards per game, and after throwing for 373 yards against the Cowboys, the 30-year-old won't be dropping in those rankings."
Current ranking: 12
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "They saved their season in a way by winning at Dallas. Derek Carr was outstanding in getting that overtime victory."
Current ranking: 14
Previous ranking: 20
Analysis: "The Raiders saved their season at the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. A big reason was a 134-yard game by Hunter Renfrow, who has turned into one of the best slot receivers in football."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 12 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.