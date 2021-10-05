Power Rankings: Where did the 3-1 Raiders land after loss to Chargers?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following Week 4.
Current ranking: 11
Previous ranking: 9
Analysis: "The Raiders have been slow starters all season, and on Monday night, they dug a hole they were unable to climb out of. Playing in front of a sellout crowd made up mostly of Silver & Black fans in Los Angeles, the Raiders spotted the Chargers 21 points before finally getting on the board in the third quarter. A Derek Carr touchdown pass to Darren Waller brought Vegas within a touchdown, but the Bolts pulled away late to grab a share of the AFC West lead."
Current ranking: 10
Previous ranking: 5
Analysis: "A season ago, late collapses against the Chiefs, Chargers and Dolphins were the difference between an 11-5 playoff season and the middling 8-8 the Raiders finished with. Yeah, four weeks is a small sample size, but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's re-imagined scheme is getting off the field and, yes, making plays."
Current ranking: 11
Previous ranking: 13
Analysis: "The key for the Raiders here may be a short memory — with the Chargers headed to Cleveland, the Broncos off to Pittsburgh and the Chiefs hosting Buffalo, the Raiders home date with the Bears would appear on paper the most winnable game in the division in Week 5."
Current ranking: 11
Previous ranking: 6
Analysis: "Their prolific offense was shut down against the Chargers. Was that an aberration or a sign of things to come?"
Current ranking: 11
Previous ranking: 5
Analysis: "Their comeback in the second half said a lot about them, as did how the cornerbacks battled the Chargers' receivers all night. The Raiders are still going to be pretty good, the Chargers might just be better."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.