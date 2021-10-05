Power Rankings: Where did the 3-1 Raiders land after loss to Chargers?

Oct 05, 2021 at 11:10 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings following Week 4.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 9

Analysis: "The Raiders have been slow starters all season, and on Monday night, they dug a hole they were unable to climb out of. Playing in front of a sellout crowd made up mostly of Silver & Black fans in Los Angeles, the Raiders spotted the Chargers 21 points before finally getting on the board in the third quarter. A Derek Carr touchdown pass to Darren Waller brought Vegas within a touchdown, but the Bolts pulled away late to grab a share of the AFC West lead."

Related Links

ESPN

Current ranking: 10

Previous ranking: 5

Analysis: "A season ago, late collapses against the Chiefs, Chargers and Dolphins were the difference between an 11-5 playoff season and the middling 8-8 the Raiders finished with. Yeah, four weeks is a small sample size, but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's re-imagined scheme is getting off the field and, yes, making plays."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 13

Analysis: "The key for the Raiders here may be a short memory — with the Chargers headed to Cleveland, the Broncos off to Pittsburgh and the Chiefs hosting Buffalo, the Raiders home date with the Bears would appear on paper the most winnable game in the division in Week 5."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 6

Analysis: "Their prolific offense was shut down against the Chargers. Was that an aberration or a sign of things to come?"

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 11

Previous ranking: 5

Analysis: "Their comeback in the second half said a lot about them, as did how the cornerbacks battled the Chargers' receivers all night. The Raiders are still going to be pretty good, the Chargers might just be better."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers - Week 4

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

A view of SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 100

A view of SoFi Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (28) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A towel with the NFL logo in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 100

A towel with the NFL logo in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) cleats before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) cleats before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) takes the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) takes the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires the team up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires the team up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
45 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden takes the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden takes the field before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
51 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Jon Gruden during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Jon Gruden during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia huddles with the special teams unit before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
58 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by cornerback Damon Arnette (20) after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by cornerback Damon Arnette (20) after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes behind a block from guard Jordan Simmons (60) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes behind a block from guard Jordan Simmons (60) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) tries to block a punt during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) tries to block a punt during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
68 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
71 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connection for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connection for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) knocks downs the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) knocks downs the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after breaking up a pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tim Kothlow/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) celebrates with cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3\yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3\yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ashley Landis/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
93 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) signals incomplete pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) signals incomplete pass during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders go to block a field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
100 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders go to block a field goal during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after three straight wins

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 3 win.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders soar up the rankings after impressive Week 2 win over Steelers

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' Week 2 win.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

The Silver and Black held on for a 33-27 win Monday night over the Baltimore Ravens, bringing them to 1-0 on the season.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders prove they can hang with the best, but suffer a tough loss

The Las Vegas Raiders controlled most of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but eventually fell on a game-winning drive by Patrick Mahomes.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders climb the ranks after three consecutive wins

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the hottest teams in football and this week's edition of the NFL Power Rankings reflects that.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank at the end of 2019?

The Raiders finished 2019 with a record of 7-9 and have a lot of potential going forward; let's see where the analysts have them finishing in the Power Rankings.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep postseason hopes alive with division win

The Oakland Raiders controlled the game from start to finish against the Los Angeles Chargers, even without Josh Jacobs and Trent Brown.
news

Power Rankings: The Raiders' four-game losing streak continues

The Oakland Raiders have suffered four-consecutive losses with two coming at home, and it's caused them to slip even further in the power rankings.
news

Power Rankings: The Raiders drop once again after three consecutive losses

The Oakland Raiders haven't won a game since Week 11 and their current three-game losing streak has forced them to slide even further in the Power Rankings.
news

Power Rankings: Back-to-back losses forces the Raiders to slide

The Oakland Raiders entered Week 13 knowing it would be a cold-weather slugfest with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders' road loss leads to a drop in the rankings

Simply put, the Oakland Raiders didn't show up at MetLife Stadium, falling to the New York Jets 34-3.
Advertising