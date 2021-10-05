Power Rankings: Where did the 3-1 Raiders land after loss to Chargers?

Analysis: "The Raiders have been slow starters all season, and on Monday night, they dug a hole they were unable to climb out of. Playing in front of a sellout crowd made up mostly of Silver & Black fans in Los Angeles, the Raiders spotted the Chargers 21 points before finally getting on the board in the third quarter. A Derek Carr touchdown pass to Darren Waller brought Vegas within a touchdown, but the Bolts pulled away late to grab a share of the AFC West lead."