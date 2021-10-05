Quick Snap: Darius Philon has career game in Raiders' first loss of season

Oct 04, 2021 at 08:49 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Party in the backfield for Darius Philon

Darius Philon had a very healthy day against his former team.

The defensive lineman, who was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chargers, reminded them of his worth. Philon had a career day in Los Angeles, racking up 2.0 sacks, which is the most in a game in his career.

Darren Waller came alive

After having a slow first half, the Raiders' star tight end came up big in the third quarter.

Darren Waller played with high energy, setting the tempo for the offense in their comeback bid. Waller ended the game with four catches, 50 yards and a nasty touchdown grab over Nasir Adderley that will for sure be a nice addition to his already extensive highlight reel.

Jared Cook(ed) up the Raiders

While the Raiders defense gave a formidable effort, they had the most difficulty against someone who formerly donned the Silver and Black.

The secondary had no answers for tight end Jared Cook most of the game. The Pro Bowler, who formerly connected on many catches with Derek Carr, did it against him in Los Angeles. Cook was one of Justin Herbert's main targets, ending the game with six catches, 70 yards and a touchdown.

Gameday Photos: Week 4 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard Jordan Simmons (60) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard Jordan Simmons (60) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is congratulated by cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is congratulated by cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
42 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
43 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
44 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
45 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
46 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
47 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
49 / 49

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders defense have their moments as team suffers loss in Los Angeles

Another slow start in the first half was the Raiders' downfall, losing 28-14 to AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

The Raiders trail the Los Angeles Chargers, 21-0, at the half.
news

Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards are starting to become the dynamic duo the Raiders drafted them to be

The two 2020 NFL draft picks combined for 167 receiving yards in the OT victory over the Miami Dolphins.
news

A heavy dose of Peyton Barber and team resiliency help push Raiders to first 3-0 start since 2002

The Las Vegas Raiders running back became a large part of the offense Sunday, finding his groove and notching a career-high 111 yards on 23 carries and one TD in the overtime win.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders beat Miami Dolphins in another overtime thriller at Allegiant Stadium

A 22-yard field goal by kicker Daniel Carlson sealed the game for the Las Vegas Raiders, who won 31-28.
news

Tom Flores celebrated by Raiders at halftime, receives Hall of Fame ring

The final piece that signifies Flores' elite status -- the Ring of Excellence -- was presented to the Iceman by Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker and Raiders legend Jim Plunkett.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Casey Hayward Jr. injected the Raiders with life

The Raiders are hanging on against the Miami Dolphins, trailing 14-12 at the end of first half.
news

Derek Carr is fast becoming an early MVP candidate after another huge win

In the Raiders' two victories to start the 2021 season, Carr has thrown for more than 800 yards and four touchdowns.
news

Quick Snap: Henry Ruggs III torches secondary to help Raiders stay undefeated

The Silver and Black improved to 2-0 with a 26-17 victory on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Raiders defensive line wreaking havoc against Ben Roethlisberger

The Raiders defense has been holding up their end of the bargain so far to the tune of a 9-7 halftime lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Raiders' new-look defensive line helps seal the deal in Monday night opener

The Raiders pass rush came alive with three sacks and two fumbles on Lamar Jackson.
Advertising