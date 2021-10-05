Quick Snap: Darius Philon has career game in Raiders' first loss of season

Party in the backfield for Darius Philon
Darius Philon had a very healthy day against his former team.
The defensive lineman, who was a sixth-round draft pick by the Chargers, reminded them of his worth. Philon had a career day in Los Angeles, racking up 2.0 sacks, which is the most in a game in his career.
Darren Waller came alive
After having a slow first half, the Raiders' star tight end came up big in the third quarter.
Darren Waller played with high energy, setting the tempo for the offense in their comeback bid. Waller ended the game with four catches, 50 yards and a nasty touchdown grab over Nasir Adderley that will for sure be a nice addition to his already extensive highlight reel.
Jared Cook(ed) up the Raiders
While the Raiders defense gave a formidable effort, they had the most difficulty against someone who formerly donned the Silver and Black.
The secondary had no answers for tight end Jared Cook most of the game. The Pro Bowler, who formerly connected on many catches with Derek Carr, did it against him in Los Angeles. Cook was one of Justin Herbert's main targets, ending the game with six catches, 70 yards and a touchdown.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.