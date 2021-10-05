Hunter Renfrow, Raiders defense have their moments as team suffers loss in Los Angeles

It was a good run.

And despite Monday night, the Raiders have proved that there may be more good runs ahead.

The Los Angeles Chargers handed the Silver and Black their first loss of the season, 28-14. Another slow start in the first half was their downfall, as the Raiders were down 21-0 at the end of the first half and only produced 49 total offensive yards.

"I think we needed to start a lot faster if I'm being honest," Derek Carr said after the loss. "We started the season great, but we don't start games nearly good enough yet. And I think that's something we need to be better at."

The second half of the game was a different story.