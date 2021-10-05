Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

Oct 04, 2021 at 07:21 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Going Back to Cali

The defense has been keeping the Raiders in this game. No way to sugarcoat it.

Some of the best defensive plays to come from the Raiders defense have been from former Chargers. Both defensive backs Casey Hayward Jr. and Roderic Teamer made a couple of key tackles that lead to stops for the defense.﻿Darius Philon got a sack on Justin Herbert to wake up the defense a bit as well. And don't forget linebacker Denzel Perryman﻿, currently leading the team in tackles with nine total (six solo).

The defense will need to act collectively to stop this potent Chargers offense in their comeback bid, especially with cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. doubtful to return due to a foot injury.

Jacobs, offense trying to get rolling

Josh Jacobs made his return to the field in Los Angeles after missing two games with an ankle injury

Despite the Pro Bowler's return, the Raiders have not had much success running the ball. With a banged up offensive line, the Silver and Black have only rushed for 21 yards on eight carries. The offense as a whole has been stymied in the first half, only producing 51 total offensive yards.

More than a receiver

The play of the game so far has come from Hunter Renfrow﻿. And it wasn't on offense.

The big-play slot recover was able to lay the boom on a fake punt in the first quarter. Once TeVaughn Campbell caught the ball, it was a wrap – as Renfrow came in with a big hit to knock the ball out.

The legend of Hunter Renfrow continues to grow.

Gameday Photos: Week 4 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72), center Andre James (68), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard Jordan Simmons (60) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard Jordan Simmons (60) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrate after connecting for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is congratulated by cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) is congratulated by cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
42 / 42

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
