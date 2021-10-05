Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

Going Back to Cali

The defense has been keeping the Raiders in this game. No way to sugarcoat it.

Some of the best defensive plays to come from the Raiders defense have been from former Chargers. Both defensive backs Casey Hayward Jr. and Roderic Teamer made a couple of key tackles that lead to stops for the defense.﻿Darius Philon got a sack on Justin Herbert to wake up the defense a bit as well. And don't forget linebacker Denzel Perryman﻿, currently leading the team in tackles with nine total (six solo).