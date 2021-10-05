Two-Minute Drill: Denzel Perryman, Darius Philon staying competitive against their former team 

Going Back to Cali
The defense has been keeping the Raiders in this game. No way to sugarcoat it.
Some of the best defensive plays to come from the Raiders defense have been from former Chargers. Both defensive backs Casey Hayward Jr. and Roderic Teamer made a couple of key tackles that lead to stops for the defense.Darius Philon got a sack on Justin Herbert to wake up the defense a bit as well. And don't forget linebacker Denzel Perryman, currently leading the team in tackles with nine total (six solo).
The defense will need to act collectively to stop this potent Chargers offense in their comeback bid, especially with cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. doubtful to return due to a foot injury.
Jacobs, offense trying to get rolling
Josh Jacobs made his return to the field in Los Angeles after missing two games with an ankle injury
Despite the Pro Bowler's return, the Raiders have not had much success running the ball. With a banged up offensive line, the Silver and Black have only rushed for 21 yards on eight carries. The offense as a whole has been stymied in the first half, only producing 51 total offensive yards.
More than a receiver
The play of the game so far has come from Hunter Renfrow. And it wasn't on offense.
The big-play slot recover was able to lay the boom on a fake punt in the first quarter. Once TeVaughn Campbell caught the ball, it was a wrap – as Renfrow came in with a big hit to knock the ball out.
The legend of Hunter Renfrow continues to grow.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.