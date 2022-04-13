Quick Hits: Derek Carr ecstatic to remain in the Silver and Black

After signing a multi-year contract extension to remain with the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr addressed the media Wednesday, sharing his excitement over staying in the Silver and Black, while also looking forward to the upcoming 2022 season.
Carr, originally drafted by the Raiders in the second round (36th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, holds multiple franchise records, is one of just four quarterbacks in the NFL to pass for 4,000-plus yards in each of the last four seasons and in his 2021 campaign, set a career-high 4,804 passing yards – success he'll be looking to build on in the upcoming 2022 season.
Read through for some of the best quotes from Carr's media availability.
On his contract extension:
"The fact that they keep believing in me and watching the tape and saying 'Wow, we want you to be here for some more years or some more time.' That means way more to me than any of the other stuff it has to do with. I've only wanted to be a Raider. I told my agent, 'I'm either going to be a Raider or I'm going to be playing golf.' I don't want to play anywhere else, that's how much this place means to me."
On Davante Adams:
"It's a blessing to be able to play with him not only because of the player he is, but he's one of my best friends in the whole world. … We've had success together, but that was at the college level, completely different. But we do have confidence that we can do it at this level too."
On his mentality going into the 2022 season:
"Fifty-five percent of the teams that make the playoffs, the next year don't. So, odds are against us. I like that kind of thought process better. I'm going to keep that underdog mentality, that chip on my shoulder mindset, but at the same time, I know what I'm capable of, I know what our team's capable of and I'm excited to see – obviously, we have to earn that spot."
On being a Las Vegas Raider:
"There's something about this place where I was just like, 'I'll do whatever it takes just to be here.'"
On the beginning of the voluntary offseason program:
"The first two days that we've had this week, it feels like a special group. That never correlates to wins, but it feels fun to come to work with these guys because of how hard everyone's working. … When our hardest working people can lead the charge, I think that will provide what our offense can be."
On his fellow AFC West quarterbacks:
"It's exciting to go and compete against these guys. We've all had battles, we've all had shootouts, so to speak, against each other. They've won some, we've won some. It's going to be tight. It's going to be hard and it's going to come down to who does everything right. Who does all the little things right. Who's closer together, who's tighter of a unit and things like that. … You want to compete against guys that are at the top of their game, so for me, it's exciting."
Take an exclusive look as quarterback Derek Carr signs a contract extension and speaks to the media.