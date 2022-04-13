Quick Hits: Derek Carr ecstatic to remain in the Silver and Black

"It's exciting to go and compete against these guys. We've all had battles, we've all had shootouts, so to speak, against each other. They've won some, we've won some. It's going to be tight. It's going to be hard and it's going to come down to who does everything right. Who does all the little things right. Who's closer together, who's tighter of a unit and things like that. … You want to compete against guys that are at the top of their game, so for me, it's exciting."