Raiderette Michelle's Pro Bowl Blog

We got ready for our day and I had the opportunity to do an appearance before the game at a tailgate party inside the stadium where we signed autographs, greeted fans and then performed two dances. Again, I saw a lot of Raiders fans. It's always nice to see the Silver and Black. It was so wonderful because they're so supportive and they were happy to see me there as well. It's awesome to have Raider Nation's support in Arizona.

We got ready to take the field to do our pregame performance. Standing there all together on the field before we walked on to do our pregame performance, so much was going through my head. I was excited. I was overwhelmed and just so thankful. Here I am, selected by my teammates to come here and represent the Raiders and Raiderettes. I was thankful to be there in that moment. I looked around and there I stood by a member from all the other NFL teams with cheerleaders and I was overjoyed and extremely thankful. I soaked it all in.

We killed our pregame performance as a team. It felt really good to vibe off each other. Even though we dance on different teams and we only came together and practiced a couple days, it was amazing how we all did such a great job. It was really clear we all love what we do and we can come together and do what we love together. It was really amazing.

We began the game and it was so much fun being in our line. We'd only danced a couple days together, but it felt like we'd been dancing with each other for years. It was fun to let loose and do our own thing and have a lot of fun together. We were making stuff up, following along, taking turns and working together as a line to give the fans some great entertainment. It was awesome to live in that moment and watch the game. I was so excited to cheer on Marcel Reece.