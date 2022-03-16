Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

Mar 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

While the focus is on free agency as the new league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, the draft is coming up quickly behind it.

Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at whom they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 22 overall pick.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pick: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Analysis: "The Raiders have to get better in their linebacker group. Lloyd is a missile at the second level."

Last updated: March 16

The Athletic

Pick: Drake London, WR, USC

Analysis: "He can be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and give Vegas another red zone target. Between Renfrow shaking loose and jump balls to Waller or London, Derek Carr could do some serious damage in scoring position with London as another weapon."

Last updated: March 16

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Analysis: "Offensive line remains a big area of need for the Raiders, as the right side of their line gave up the most pressure of any line in the NFL. They'll need to fill a few spots to improve the line, and Green can be a nice versatile chess piece that can fill multiple spots."

Last updated: March 15

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Analysis: "Green can play outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country."

Last updated: March 15

Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "Williams should give Carr and the Raiders a true deep threat while also being able to work the middle of the field."

Last updated: March 14

Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated

Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Analysis: "Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play. Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage."

Last updated: March 14

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Analysis: "With speed to burn, the Alabama product adds an explosive element to Las Vegas' offense, allowing Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller to work the short to intermediate."

Last updated: March 10

Photos: NFL.com's Top 50 Draft Prospects 2022 Draft

View the top 50 prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan
1 / 50

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan

Tony Ding/Associated Press
OT Ickey Ekwonu - N.C. State
2 / 50

OT Ickey Ekwonu - N.C. State

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press
S Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame
3 / 50

S Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
CB Sauce Gardner - Cincinnati
4 / 50

CB Sauce Gardner - Cincinnati

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
OT Evan Neal - Alabama
5 / 50

OT Evan Neal - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State
6 / 50

WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon
7 / 50

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press
LB Nakobe Dean - Georgia
8 / 50

LB Nakobe Dean - Georgia

Chris Carlson/Associated Press
LB Devin Lloyd - Utah
9 / 50

LB Devin Lloyd - Utah

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia
10 / 50

EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
EDGE Jermaine Johnson II - Florida State
11 / 50

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II - Florida State

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
CB Trent McDuffie - Washington
12 / 50

CB Trent McDuffie - Washington

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
WR Drake London - USC
13 / 50

WR Drake London - USC

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
WR Treylon Burks - Arkansas
14 / 50

WR Treylon Burks - Arkansas

Michael Woods/Associated Press
CB Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU
15 / 50

CB Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue
16 / 50

EDGE George Karlaftis - Purdue

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press
DT Jordan Davis - Georgia
17 / 50

DT Jordan Davis - Georgia

John Bazemore/Associated Press
EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan
18 / 50

EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan

Morry Gash/Associated Press
S Dax Hill - Michigan
19 / 50

S Dax Hill - Michigan

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
CB Kyler Gordon - Washington
20 / 50

CB Kyler Gordon - Washington

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
IOL Kenyon Green - Texas A&M
21 / 50

IOL Kenyon Green - Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Associated Press
IOL Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa
22 / 50

IOL Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OT Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa
23 / 50

OT Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
OT Charles Cross - Mississippi State
24 / 50

OT Charles Cross - Mississippi State

Butch Dill/Associated Press
WR Jahan Dotson - Penn State
25 / 50

WR Jahan Dotson - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
WR Chris Olave - Ohio State
26 / 50

WR Chris Olave - Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press
WR Jameson Williams - Alabama
27 / 50

WR Jameson Williams - Alabama

John Bazemore/Associated Press
QB Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh
28 / 50

QB Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
DT Devonte Wyatt - Georgia
29 / 50

DT Devonte Wyatt - Georgia

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
T Tyler Smith - Tulsa
30 / 50

T Tyler Smith - Tulsa

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Andrew Booth - Clemson
31 / 50

CB Andrew Booth - Clemson

Sean Rayford/Associated Press
QB Malik Willis - Liberty
32 / 50

QB Malik Willis - Liberty

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
EDGE Boye Mafe - Minnesota
33 / 50

EDGE Boye Mafe - Minnesota

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Matt Corral - Mississippi
34 / 50

QB Matt Corral - Mississippi

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
RB Breece Hall - Iowa State
35 / 50

RB Breece Hall - Iowa State

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
RB Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M
36 / 50

RB Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
OT Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan
37 / 50

OT Bernhard Raimann - Central Michigan

Al Goldis/Associated Press
S Jalen Pitre - Baylor
38 / 50

S Jalen Pitre - Baylor

Michael Thomas/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Travis Jones - Connecticut
39 / 50

DT Travis Jones - Connecticut

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Quay Walker - Georgia
40 / 50

LB Quay Walker - Georgia

John Amis/Associated Press
OL Zion Johnson - Boston College
41 / 50

OL Zion Johnson - Boston College

Mary Schwalm/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State
42 / 50

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
DT DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M
43 / 50

DT DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M

Sam Craft/Associated Press
LB Christian Harris - Alabama
44 / 50

LB Christian Harris - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
DT Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma
45 / 50

DT Perrion Winfrey - Oklahoma

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Greg Dulcich - UCLA
46 / 50

TE Greg Dulcich - UCLA

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Sam Howell - North Carolina
47 / 50

QB Sam Howell - North Carolina

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
DT Logan Hall - Houston
48 / 50

DT Logan Hall - Houston

Chris Szagola/Associated Press
OT Daniel Faalele - Minnesota
49 / 50

OT Daniel Faalele - Minnesota

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
CB Kaiir Elam - Florida
50 / 50

CB Kaiir Elam - Florida

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
