Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 6.0

While the focus is on free agency as the new league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. PT, the draft is coming up quickly behind it.
Each week leading up to the draft in Las Vegas, Raiders.com will compile the latest mock drafts from top analysts and take a look at whom they're predicting the Silver and Black will select with the No. 22 overall pick.
Pick: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Analysis: "The Raiders have to get better in their linebacker group. Lloyd is a missile at the second level."
Last updated: March 16
Pick: Drake London, WR, USC
Analysis: "He can be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and give Vegas another red zone target. Between Renfrow shaking loose and jump balls to Waller or London, Derek Carr could do some serious damage in scoring position with London as another weapon."
Last updated: March 16
Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
Analysis: "Offensive line remains a big area of need for the Raiders, as the right side of their line gave up the most pressure of any line in the NFL. They'll need to fill a few spots to improve the line, and Green can be a nice versatile chess piece that can fill multiple spots."
Last updated: March 15
Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
Analysis: "Green can play outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country."
Last updated: March 15
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "Williams should give Carr and the Raiders a true deep threat while also being able to work the middle of the field."
Last updated: March 14
Pick: Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
Analysis: "Has the flexibility to drop low in his stance to get good leverage at the beginning of every play. Consistently gets lower than his opponent to win at the point of contact and maintain that leverage."
Last updated: March 14
Pick: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
Analysis: "With speed to burn, the Alabama product adds an explosive element to Las Vegas' offense, allowing Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller to work the short to intermediate."
Last updated: March 10
