Renfrow's highlights were a bright spot Sunday, but he's focused on team execution

Sep 27, 2020 at 03:40 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

It's often said that Hunter Renfrow isn't the "flashiest" player on the Las Vegas Raiders, but against the New England Patriots that couldn't have been more false.

On a day where the Raiders' offense looked sluggish at times, Renfrow set the tone for the unit by hauling in six receptions, resulting in a game-high 84 receiving yards. It's no secret that Carr's go-to receiver on third down is No. 13, hence the nickname, "Third-and-Renfrow," but he was more than just a third-down target for Carr this afternoon.

Despite not having Henry Ruggs III in the mix to keep the defense honest and losing fellow rookie Bryan Edwards early in the game, Renfrow went toe-to-toe with the Patriots' veteran secondary and operated efficiently. He was targeted nine times and made the most of his receptions, averaging 14 yards per catch.

The former Clemson Tiger was always praised for his route running and hands coming out of college, but never for his athleticism. On multiple occasions Sunday, Renfrow made a highlight-reel play, proving that he leap and cut with the best of them. With 15 seconds left in the first half, Carr threw a perfectly placed ball, but it required Renfrow to jump with a defender draped on him to make a difficult contested catch. 

"We didn't have too much time, but we hit some big plays to set us up," Renfrow recalled. "That was a play we've been working on all year and it so happened that I became open Derek did a good job of progressing and hit me down the sideline."

The 24-year-old made the incredible 27-yard catch and it was initially ruled a touchdown, but after further review, his elbow hit the ground six inches short of the plane.

"I knew I wasn't in," Renfrow said, "I told [Nelson Agholor] that I was short, but it was good to get Foster [Moreau] the touchdown. I think it was 13-10 at that point? So, it was a one-possession game going into that half and we had some momentum, but we have to do a better job of executing."

Following his acrobatic catch in the first half, Renfrow later caught a pass on a hook route, and put a filthy juke on his defender, evading the tackle and waltzed 10 yards into the end zone. It was yet another instance proving that he's undervalued as an athletic talent, but the former National Champion isn't concerned about his individual acknowledgments. After the game, Renfrow addressed the team's need to execute better in the future.

"I think, obviously the Patriots are a really good team for a reason. I think they do a really good job of taking people away, but at the same time, we have to execute better. When we don't play well and they do a good job then you get an outcome like today."

Next week, the Raiders will need to execute at a high level if the team hopes to defeat the red-hot Buffalo Bills. Regardless of what the final box score was, Renfrow is establishing himself as one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL and he's a valuable member of the Silver and Black.

Gameday Photos: Week 3 vs. Patriots

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Steven Senne/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Steven Senne/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
44 / 50

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76), tackle Kolton Miller (74), center Rodney Hudson (61), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76), tackle Kolton Miller (74), center Rodney Hudson (61), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising