Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr looking for his rookie receiver early

Nov 29, 2020 at 11:56 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Home run shots to Ruggs

After several weeks of Henry Ruggs contributions not being seen on the stat sheet, Derek Carr has been looking for him a lot early in Atlanta.

Ruggs has been one of Carr's most targeted receiver in the first half, leading the team in receiving yards with 37, including an amazing 36-yard catch on fourth down to get the Raiders in the red zone. No. 11 has been finding ways to use his speed to get open against the Falcons secondary, so expect for Carr to look for him more in the second half.

Discipline is key

This is not the first two-minute drill where I've had to address the Raiders first-half penalties.

The Raiders defense has been plagued deeply by penalties in the first half, giving up 86 yards on seven flags to the Falcons. One of the penalties negated an interception by Nick Kwiatkoski in the second quarter.

Atlanta has also had their trouble with penalties as well, racking up 37 yards. Both teams will definitely be making halftime adjustments to cut down on these mistakes.

Depth in the secondary needed more than ever

The Raiders have done a good job on defense eliminating big pass plays to Matt Ryan and the Falcons offense. This includes an interception by Johnathan Abram that lead to three points on the board for the Raiders.

The Silver and Black secondary is playing banged up with injuries sustained to Abram, Trayvon Mullen (abdomen), Jeff Heath and Damon Arnette, who is working through concussion protocol.

The secondary was already a man down going into the game with Lamarcus Joyner (COVID-19/Reserve) out, so the Raiders will need as much from Isaiah Johnson, Keisean Nixon and Nevin Lawson as they can get.

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Falcons

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

