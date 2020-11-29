Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr looking for his rookie receiver early

Home run shots to Ruggs

After several weeks of Henry Ruggs contributions not being seen on the stat sheet, Derek Carr has been looking for him a lot early in Atlanta.

Ruggs has been one of Carr's most targeted receiver in the first half, leading the team in receiving yards with 37, including an amazing 36-yard catch on fourth down to get the Raiders in the red zone. No. 11 has been finding ways to use his speed to get open against the Falcons secondary, so expect for Carr to look for him more in the second half.