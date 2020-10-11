Two-Minute Drill: Henry Ruggs proves himself a speed demon in the first half

Waller vs. Kelce has not disappointed

Going into this game I claimed that this tight end showdown would be like The Rock vs. Stone Cold, and I'm so happy my prediction was right in the first half.

Darren Waller and Travis Kelce have been putting on a show with their quarterbacks finding them early and often. Waller currently has 3 catches for 18 yards and touchdown. Kelce had six receptions for 95 yards in the first half.