Two-Minute Drill: Henry Ruggs proves himself a speed demon in the first half

Oct 11, 2020 at 11:55 AM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

We're halfway there.

At the halftime mark in Kansas City, the Raiders defense has looked consistent so far and is getting an effective pass rush on the quarterback, but Patrick Mahomes has made some MVP plays.

Derek Carr has not disappointed on the other side of the ball, throwing for three touchdowns in the first half.

Here are a few things that both teams can pay attention to from the first half, that could definitely lead to some adjustments going into the second half.

Waller vs. Kelce has not disappointed

Going into this game I claimed that this tight end showdown would be like The Rock vs. Stone Cold, and I'm so happy my prediction was right in the first half.

Darren Waller and Travis Kelce have been putting on a show with their quarterbacks finding them early and often. Waller currently has 3 catches for 18 yards and touchdown. Kelce had six receptions for 95 yards in the first half.

Expect for this showdown to continue in the second as both offenses need these players to excel if they want to win the game.

Tyreek Hill is really fast

It's pretty safe to safe Hill is one of the fastest players in the league, if not the fastest.

The Chiefs have used Hill in multiple sets against the Raiders in the passing game as well as rushing on jet sweeps. Hill has done a phenomenal job of using his speed to kill the Raiders and get the ball downfield.

Hill is going into the second half with 78 yards on three catches with a touchdown on a 10-yard run in the second quarter. With a player as fast as Hill, the Raiders secondary needs to keep a safety deep at all times to contain him for big gains.

Welcome back, Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs is leading receiver for the Silver and Black with just two catches.

Remember what I just said about Tyreek Hill? Just copy and paste that for Henry Ruggs. After missing two games with an hamstring injury, Ruggs has looked like he hasn't missed a beat.

Ruggs has torched the Chiefs secondary for two long gains, including a 72-yard catch for a touchdown.

Today Ruggs has looked like every bit of the first-round pick out of Alabama the Raiders expected. Look for the Chiefs defense to take the same approach to Ruggs in their coverage that the Raiders need to take to Hill.

