Young Raiders defense still looking for invaluable experience on how to close games

In the final home game of the season, the Raiders came up just a couple of plays short.

Despite being up two points with 19 seconds left in the game, the Raiders defense could not find a way to pull out the game, losing a devastating, last-second defeat to the Miami Dolphins.

"To watch it go like that, I'm sick for our organization. I'm sick for our defense. I'm sick for our team," said quarterback Derek Carr, who played through a groin injury sustained last week against the Chargers. "I feel sick for all those guys. My heart feels for them. My heart feels for our fans to watch and to be so excited and we take the lead, and then it's gone."

Coach Gruden decided to run the clock down in the red zone in order to give the ball back to the Dolphins with as little time as possible. The offense successfully vaporized the clock, setting up Daniel Carlson's 22-yard field goal to take the lead with 19 seconds left.

Then, disaster: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a 34-yard bomb to Mack Hollins with a 15-yard penalty added to it after a facemask call. This lead to Jason Sanders making a 44-yard field goal to win the game and officially end the Raiders playoff hopes. Despite how the Dolphins responded after scoring the field goal and not going for the touchdown, Gruden "doesn't regret [the decision] one bit, just the results."