2014 Mock Draft Tracker v3.0

We are less than one week away from the 2014 NFL Draft which will be held May 8-10 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Here is the latest look at mock drafts from notable experts, now with video.
Rob Rang | CBS Sports
April 28, 2014
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Dane Brugler | CBS Sports
April 28, 2014
Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
April 30, 2014
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Pat Kirwan | CBS Sports
April 25, 2014
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Charles Davis | NFL.com
April 21, 2014 **
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Matt Smith | NFL.com
April 3, 2014 **
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Bucky Brooks | NFL.com
May 1, 2014
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Daniel Jeremiah | NFL.com
April 9, 2014
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Don Banks | NFL SI
April 10, 2014 **
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Chris Burke | NFL SI
April 17, 2014 **
Doug Farrar | NFL SIApril 1, 2014 **
Eric Galko | Sporting NewsApril 30, 2014
Mock trade with 49ers down to 30 **
In four seasons at Georgia Tech, Attaochu totaled 196 tackles (134 solo), 43.5 tackles for loss, 31.5 sacks, 1 INT, 6 passes defensed and 4 forced fumbles. In 2013, he recorded 45 tackles (37), 16.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 2 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble.
Eric Galko's Selection History**
Mel Kiper, Jr. | ESPN
April 29, 2014 **
Todd McShay | ESPN
April 29, 2014 **
Joel Klatt | FOX SportsApril 22, 2014
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Peter Schrager | FOX SportsApril 24, 2014
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Sam Farmer | LA Times
April 5, 2014
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