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2014 Mock Draft Tracker v3.0

May 02, 2014 at 07:10 AM
Author Image
Jerry Knaak

Former Raiders.com Contributor

We are less than one week away from the 2014 NFL Draft which will be held May 8-10 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Here is the latest look at mock drafts from notable experts, now with video.

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Rob Rang | CBS Sports
April 28, 2014

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Rob Rang's Selection HistoryFeb 17 QB Teddy BridgewaterFeb 26 QB Teddy BridgewaterMar 4 QB Johnny ManzielMar 17 QB Johnny ManzielMar 25 WR Sammy WatkinsApril 8 WR Sammy WatkinsApril 14 WR Sammy Watkins

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Dane Brugler | CBS Sports
April 28, 2014

Dane Brugler's Selection HistoryFeb 17 WR Sammy WatkinsFeb 26 WR Sammy WatkinsMar 4 WR Sammy WatkinsMar 17 WR Sammy WatkinsMar 25 WR Sammy WatkinsApril 10 WR Sammy WatkinsApril 14 WR Sammy Watkins

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Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
April 30, 2014

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Pete Prisco's Selection HistoryFeb 12 QB Teddy BridgewaterFeb 26 QB Teddy BridgewaterMar 4 QB Teddy BridgewaterMar 19 QB Johnny ManzielMar 26 QB Derek CarrApr 10 QB Johnny Manziel

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Pat Kirwan | CBS Sports
April 25, 2014
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Pat Kirwan's Selection HistoryFeb 17 DE Jadeveon ClowneyFeb 21 WR Sammy WatkinsMar 4 QB Johnny ManzielMar 17 T Greg RobinsonMar 24 Mock Trade up to #2 DE Jadeveon ClowneyApril 4 Mock Trade down to #7 QB Johnny ManzielApr 11 QB Johnny Manziel

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Charles Davis | NFL.com
April 21, 2014 **

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Charles Davis' Selection HistoryFeb 10 WR Sammy WatkinsFeb 27 WR Sammy WatkinsMar 18 T Greg Robinson

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Matt Smith | NFL.com
April 3, 2014 **

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Matt Smith's Selection HistoryJan 19 QB Johnny ManzielFeb 19 WR Sammy WatkinsMar 5 QB Johnny Manziel

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Bucky Brooks | NFL.com
May 1, 2014

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Bucky Brooks' Selection HistoryFeb 14 QB Blake BortlesFeb 21 QB Blake BortlesMar 4 T Greg RobinsonMar 25 T Greg RobinsonApr 15 QB Blake Bortles

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Daniel Jeremiah | NFL.com
April 9, 2014

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Daniel Jeremiah's Selection HistoryFeb 11 QB Blake BortlesFeb 27 QB Johnny ManzielMar 20 QB Blake Bortles

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Don Banks | NFL SI
April 10, 2014 **

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Don Banks' Selection HistoryFeb 19 QB Blake BortlesMar 18 T Jake Matthews

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Chris Burke | NFL SI
April 17, 2014 **

Chris Burke's Selection HistoryJan 9 T Jake MatthewsFeb 26 WR Sammy WatkinsMar 28 WR Sammy Watkins

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Doug Farrar | NFL SIApril 1, 2014 **

Doug Farrar's Selection HistoryFeb 6 WR Sammy WatkinsMar 5 WR Sammy Watkins

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Eric Galko | Sporting NewsApril 30, 2014
Mock trade with 49ers down to 30 **

In four seasons at Georgia Tech, Attaochu totaled 196 tackles (134 solo), 43.5 tackles for loss, 31.5 sacks, 1 INT, 6 passes defensed and 4 forced fumbles. In 2013, he recorded 45 tackles (37), 16.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 2 passes defensed and 1 forced fumble.Eric Galko's Selection History**Feb 4 LB Khalil MackFeb 26 LB Khalil MackMar 26 LB Khalil MackApr 9 LB Khalil Mack

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Mel Kiper, Jr. | ESPN
April 29, 2014 **

Mel Kiper's Selection HistoryFeb 6 WR Sammy WatkinsMar 13 QB Teddy BridgewaterMar 27 QB Teddy BridgewaterApr 3 T Greg Robinson

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Todd McShay | ESPN
April 29, 2014 **

Todd McShay's Selection HistoryFeb 6 QB Johnny ManzielMar 6 WR Sammy WatkinsApr 10 WR Sammy Watkins

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Joel Klatt | FOX SportsApril 22, 2014

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Joel Klatt's Selection HistoryFeb 26 QB Teddy Bridgewater

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Peter Schrager | FOX SportsApril 24, 2014

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Peter Schrager's Selection HistoryFeb 28 QB Blake Bortles

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Sam Farmer | LA Times
April 5, 2014

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Sam Farmer's Selection HistoryMar 2 QB Derek Carr

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