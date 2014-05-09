2014 NFL Draft Round 3

|Pick
|Overall
|Team
|Pos
|Player
|School
|1
Raiders sign entirety of 2026 draft class
All 10 players in the Raiders' 2026 draft class have officially put pen to paper.
Jersey numbers for Raiders' 2026 draft class
Take a look at the 10 new jersey numbers for the newest Raiders.
Inside Fernando Mendoza's first day as a Raider
A behind-the-scenes look at the No. 1 pick's first day at Raiders headquarters, with a glimpse into his multidimensional persona.
Rhett Lewis: Analyzing the Raiders' 2026 draft class
NFL Network host and Raiders.com contributor Rhett Lewis gives his analysis of each of the Silver and Black's 2026 draft selections and how they fit in on the roster.
2026 Draft Grades: What they're saying about the Raiders' draft class
Take a look at how analysts graded the Raiders' 2026 draft class.
Takeaways from Brandon Hunt and Brandon Yeargan's Day 3 post-draft press conference
Hunt and Yeargan speaks on draft day trades, additions to secondary following the end of the NFL Draft.
Introducing the Raiders' 2026 Draft Class
The 2026 NFL Draft is officially wrapped, and 10 players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Social Reactions: Media weighs in on Raiders' 2026 Draft
Check out reactions to the Raiders' draft class from around league media.
Raiders select Brandon Cleveland with the No. 229 overall pick
The Tampa, Florida, native spent four seasons at North Carolina State, where he appeared in 45 games for the Wolfpack.
Raiders select WR Malik Benson with the No. 195 overall pick
Benson led the Ducks with 719 receiving yards and ranked second on team in receptions (43) and receiving TDs (six) behind TE Kenyon Sadiq.
Raiders trade No. 185 pick to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In exchange, the Silver and Black received No. 195 and No. 229.