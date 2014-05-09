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2014 NFL Draft Round 3

May 09, 2014 at 11:30 AM

PickOverallTeamPosPlayerSchool
1

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65

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HoustonTE

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C.J. FiedorowiczIowa266Washington

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TMorgan Moses

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Virginia367Miami (from Oakland)TBilly TurnerNorth Dakota St468AtlantaSDezmen SouthwardWisconsin569Tampa BayRBCharles SimsWest Virginia670San Francisco (from Jacksonville)CMarcus MartinUSC771ClevelandLBChristian KirkseyIowa872MinnesotaDEScott CrichtonOregon St973BuffaloLBPreston BrownLouisville1074NY GiantsDTJay BromleySyracuse1175St. LouisRBTre MasonAuburn1276DetroitCTravis SwansonArkansas1377San Francisco (from Tennessee)LBChris BorlandWisconsin1478DallasGSpencer LongNebraska1579BaltimoreDBTerrence BrooksFlorida State1680NY JetsDBDexter McDougleMaryland1781Oakland (from Miami)GGabe JacksonMississippi St1882ChicagoDTWill SuttonArizona St.1983Houston (from Pittsburgh through Browns and Eagles)NTLouis NixNotre Dame2084ArizonaDEKareem MartinNorth Carolina2185Green BayDTKhyri ThorntonSouthern Miss2286PhiladelphiaWRJosh HuffOregon2387Kansas CityCBPhillip GainesRice2488CincinnatiDEWill ClarkeWest Virginia2589San DiegoGChris WattNotre Dame2690IndianapolisWRDonte MoncriefMississippi2791Arizona (from New Orleans)WRJohn BrownPittsburg St. (KS)2892CarolinaGTrai TurnerLSU2993Jacksonville (from New England)GBrandon LinderMiami3094Cleveland (from San Francisco)RBTerrance WestTowson3195DenverTMichael SchofieldMichigan3296Minnesota (from Seattle)RBJerick McKinnonGeorgia Southern3397Pittsburgh (compensatory)RBDri ArcherKent St.3498Green Bay (compensatory)TERichard RodgersCalifornia3599Baltimore (compensatory)TECrockett GillmoreColorado St.36100San Francisco (compensatory)TBrandon ThomasClemson

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