Coach Gruden, Josh Jacobs proud of team's fight despite loss to Buffalo

Oct 04, 2020 at 07:20 PM
Levi Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders weren't able to overcome injuries and turnovers, as they suffered their second defeat of the season to the Buffalo Bills 30-23.

The Silver and Black was already fighting an uphill battle going into the game in Allegiant Stadium due to injuries. The Raiders were missing five starters against the Bills, and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins (shoulder) was sidelined in the second half.

That did not stop the Raiders from moving the ball down the field and making it a tightly contested battle, as the Bills were up 17-16 going into the fourth quarter. But two costly turnovers by the Raiders that resulted in points and halted momentum were pivotal against them down the stretch, cutting short what looked like it could be another classic Derek Carr comeback.

"Buffalo was an outstanding team," Coach Gruden said. "They're 4-0 for a reason. But I'm really proud of our guys. ... Credit Buffalo; they got a good defense.

"We'll look at the film, but we tried to stay aggressive. We have a good, young team, and we're playing a lot of people. I really proud of our first quarter (of the season). Anybody who's played a tougher schedule than us then tell me who has."

Josh Jacobs also gave credit the Bills defense. The Bills run defense held Jacobs to 48 rushing yards on 15 carries, his lowest total of the season so far. Jacobs knows that the team must 'do the little things better' in order to improve, but is still very optimistic of the team's ability to bounce back based on their competitiveness.

"This team is different than last year, and I'm proud of the guys because they fought until the end," said Jacobs. "At the end of the day they get my respect for that. Each player is stepping up and making big time plays and they're trying to give their best and give their all."

No. 4 agreed with Jacobs that the offense fought hard, but to him, the only thing that matters is winning.

"I'm sick of losing," Carr said, despite breaking the team's all-time franchise passing touchdown record. I'm sick of working as hard as I do and as we do, and going out there and losing. It sucks. Enough is enough."

The Raiders will need to regroup quickly as they get ready to travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Gameday Photos: Week 4 vs. Bills

View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

