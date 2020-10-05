Coach Gruden, Josh Jacobs proud of team's fight despite loss to Buffalo

The Las Vegas Raiders weren't able to overcome injuries and turnovers, as they suffered their second defeat of the season to the Buffalo Bills 30-23.

The Silver and Black was already fighting an uphill battle going into the game in Allegiant Stadium due to injuries. The Raiders were missing five starters against the Bills, and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins (shoulder) was sidelined in the second half.

That did not stop the Raiders from moving the ball down the field and making it a tightly contested battle, as the Bills were up 17-16 going into the fourth quarter. But two costly turnovers by the Raiders that resulted in points and halted momentum were pivotal against them down the stretch, cutting short what looked like it could be another classic Derek Carr comeback.

"Buffalo was an outstanding team," Coach Gruden said. "They're 4-0 for a reason. But I'm really proud of our guys. ... Credit Buffalo; they got a good defense.

"We'll look at the film, but we tried to stay aggressive. We have a good, young team, and we're playing a lot of people. I really proud of our first quarter (of the season). Anybody who's played a tougher schedule than us then tell me who has."