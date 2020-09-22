Derek Carr leaves his mark on Allegiant Stadium forever with a signature win

Raiders.com Staff

Another week, another signature win for Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

This time, literally.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback took pen to concrete on Monday after the Silver and Black's huge home victory over the Saints, signing his name forever on the concrete somewhere deep in the bowels of Allegiant Stadium.

It has become a tradition to leave the result of a stadium's first game etched on it forever. Eli Manning infamously signed the concrete outside of the visitor's locker in AT&T Stadium after beating the Cowboys in that venue's debut game.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they won't have to look at Drew Brees' signature for the next 10-plus years.

Carr cares deeply about the history of the Raiders, and he has often spoke about how much it means to him to hold so many franchise passing records.

On Monday night, he found a way to leave his mark yet again — this time, permanently.

Advertising