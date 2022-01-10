En Corto: Raiders Ganan en Tiempo Extra

Jan 10, 2022 at 03:15 AM

DC2 lo hace de nuevo

En tiempo extra an overtime match tied at 32-32, none other than Daniel Carlson hit the game-winning field goal that earned the Raiders a spot in the playoffs. On the day, Carlson hit five total field goals from 24, 31, 52, 40 and 47 yards.

Mad Maxx with a mad motor

Maxx Crosby showed why he has named to his first Pro Bowl.

The defensive lineman was relentlessly getting after Justin Herbert throughout the game. Crosby sacked the Chargers quarterback twice in Allegiant Stadium. His endless pursuit also helped in making a few tackles in the run game. He finished with six tackles in total.

Big day from J.J.

Josh Jacobs, coming into the game with a rib injury, still did damage against the Chargers defense. The Raiders fed him the rock frequently throughout the game, and he didn't miss with the chances given to him. Jacobs finished the game with 132 rushing yards on 26 attempts.

Two catches for two touchdowns

On Hunter Renfrow﻿'s 100th and 101st catch of the season, he scored two touchdowns.

The Raiders leading receiver played to the best of his ability Sunday. In the low volume of plays he made, he quite possibly had the biggest impact on the Raiders offense. The slot receiver diced up the Chargers secondary in the red zone. He finished the night with four total catches.

Related Content

news

Raiders a la Postemporada Después de Derrotar a Chargers

Con su victoria ante los Chargers, el Plata y Negro consiguió su boleto a la postemporada.
news

Previo: Raiders Recibe a Chargers en Horario Estelar

Las Vegas se alista para partido divisional con clasificación a la postemporada en juego.
news

Ganar o Morir: Raiders al Acecho de la Postemporada

El camino del Plata y Negro a la postemporada es sencillo: Derrotar a los Chargers.
news

Hunter Renfrow Supera las 1,000 yardas en la temporada

El veterano de tres años es el primer receptor de los Raiders en lograr esa hazaña desde el 2016.
news

Chargers @ Raiders en Partido de Domingo por la Noche 

El partido de la Semana 18 cambió de horario. Ahora se disputará a las 5:20 p.m. PT desde el Allegiant Stadium.
news

En Corto: Daniel Carlson Responde de Nuevo

Carlson conectó un gol de campo de 33 yardas para conseguir una victoria de 23-20 en contra de los Colts.
news

Previo Colts: Raiders Siguen en la Pelea por la Postemporada al Viajar a Indianapolis

Es un partido crucial para los Raiders para seguir con posibilidades de clasificación a la postemporada.
news

Mark Davis Honra a John Madden

"Hoy encendí la antorcha en honor y tributo a John Madden y Al Davis, quien declaró que el fuego que brilla más en la organización de los Raiders es el ímpetu para ganar."
news

Mensaje de los Raiders sobre John Madden

Pocos Individuos han influido tanto en el crecimiento y popularidad del football como lo ha sido Madden.
news

En Corto: Ataque Terrestre de Raiders Asegura Victoria

Los Raiders aseguraron una victoria muy necesaria en contra de un rival divisional.
news

Previo: ¿Podrá Raiders Barrer Serie vs Denver?

Con ambos equipos con marca de .500, el partido de este domingo es crucial.
Advertising