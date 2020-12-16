Key Matchups: Raiders defense continues to live by 'next man up' mantra late in the season

Dec 16, 2020 at 03:31 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Rod Marinelli vs. the odds

Jon Gruden described his new interim defensive coordinator as one that "thrives under pressure."

Queen and David Bowie couldn't be under much more pressure than Rod Marinelli and this Raiders defense Thursday night in Allegiant Stadium.

It has been confirmed that Johnathan Abram (concussion), Damon Arnette (concussion/neck), Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) and Nicholas Morrow (concussion) have all been ruled out for Thursday's game. Jeff Heath was also placed on IR last week, leaving the odds stacked against the Silver and Black's defense against a dynamic Chargers offense.

Fortunately, Las Vegas is the best place to bet against the odds.

The Raiders organization has been vocal about the confidence they have in Marinelli. They have been pleased with the job he's done commanding the attention and respect of his defense since joining the coaching staff as a defensive line coach earlier this season.

"Everybody responds well to Rod," Coach Gruden said. "They have before. It's not like he's a new guy coming in here. He gets the correct response. People trust him, and he'll do a good job. It will be a tall order for him obviously, and our defense, but I know we're looking forward to the challenge and got a lot of respect for the Chargers."

Josh Jacobs vs. the Chargers run defense

One phase affects the other: The Raiders will need to take up as much time with the ball as they can get.

They can accomplish that with workhorse running back Josh Jacobs, who's getting healthier after he suffered an ankle injury against the Jets a couple of weeks ago. Last Sunday, Jacobs returned and benefited from getting Trent Brown back, racking up 74 yards of total offense. Coach Gruden hopes that the offense can return to being productive running the ball against the Chargers, who have the 21st best run defense in the NFL this season.

"Josh has been banged up. Our fullback has been banged up and our third-down back has been banged up, but I think they're all healthy now," said Gruden. "We need to run the ball, stay committed to it. The Chargers don't give you any yards, now. You got to work hard to get the ball forward, move the ball on the ground in this league, and we're going to continue to work at it. We're good at it, and we need to get more production from it."

No. 28 ran for 65 yards and a touchdown in his Week 9 meeting with the Chargers.

Derek Carr vs. Joey Bosa

Carr has faced some elite pass rushers this season, and now it's time for him to see Joey Bosa once again.

In their last matchup, Carr threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders win. Bosa was out of action that game with a concussion. When healthy, Bosa has tallied 7.5 sacks this season. So even though the All-Pro defensive end is currently dealing with a shin injury and has been limited in practice, he's expected to line up Thursday night.

"Joey is one of the top, best pass rushers in our game," said Derek Carr. "He's unbelievable at the things he's able to do. I have nothing but respect for him, he knows that. ... I expect Joey to be at his best. Again, he's one of the best in the league and it's always a fun battle with him and our offensive line."

Joey Bosa got a sack and two quarterback hits on Derek Carr the last time he faced him in a 24-17 loss to the Raiders last December.

Walkthrough Photos: Tuesday 12.15.20

The Silver and Black begin preparations for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers with a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A football on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 50

A football on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (62) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Erik Magnuson (62) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Takkarist McKinley (56) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (93) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Niles Scott (93) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A football on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 50

A football on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (33) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker James Onwualu (59) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Kemah Siverand (34) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for a walkthrough at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: The Raiders secondary must use what they have in order to succeed

Key pieces are going to be needed more than ever to compete at the highest level against the Colts.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't make detrimental mistakes to defeat themselves

The Raiders as a whole will need to get back on the right foot against the Jets this Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: Silver and Black secondary square off with yet another former MVP at quarterback

The Raiders defense is preparing to face its fourth NFL MVP quarterback this season in Matt Ryan.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr is prepared to do 'whatever we have to do' to beat the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders QB is focused on trying to sweep the reigning Super Bowl champions this Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: The first showdown between Henry Ruggs and his former Crimson Tide teammate

The two rookie receivers out of Alabama will battle it out for the first time in the NFL.
news

Key Matchups: Stopping Keenan Allen and Justin Herbert

Few things are better than a matchup between division rivals and this Sunday we'll get one between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Key Matchups: Offensive line set to step up to prevent Carr running miles from Myles Garrett

The Raiders' offensive line will have the huge task of blocking the NFL's sack leader in Cleveland.
news

Key Matchups: To stop Bucs, Raiders may look to make No. 12 public enemy No. 1

The Silver and Black will need to contain the six-time Super Bowl champion in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday night.
news

Key Matchups: It will take a collaborative defensive effort to stop Christian McCaffrey

The Las Vegas Raiders will face a dynamic Carolina Panthers offense this Sunday, led by head coach Matt Rhule in his coaching debut.
news

Key Matchups: Crosby and Ferrell need to make Lock uncomfortable Sunday

It might be the holiday season, but the Raiders are still focused on what they need to accomplish this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

Key Matchups: Raiders look to snap losing streak with solid performance in Southern California

The Silver and Black have lost four games in a row; let' see if they can return to their winning ways against a division rival. 

Advertising