Key Matchups: Raiders defense continues to live by 'next man up' mantra late in the season

Josh Jacobs vs. the Chargers run defense

One phase affects the other: The Raiders will need to take up as much time with the ball as they can get.

They can accomplish that with workhorse running back Josh Jacobs, who's getting healthier after he suffered an ankle injury against the Jets a couple of weeks ago. Last Sunday, Jacobs returned and benefited from getting Trent Brown back, racking up 74 yards of total offense. Coach Gruden hopes that the offense can return to being productive running the ball against the Chargers, who have the 21st best run defense in the NFL this season.

"Josh has been banged up. Our fullback has been banged up and our third-down back has been banged up, but I think they're all healthy now," said Gruden. "We need to run the ball, stay committed to it. The Chargers don't give you any yards, now. You got to work hard to get the ball forward, move the ball on the ground in this league, and we're going to continue to work at it. We're good at it, and we need to get more production from it."