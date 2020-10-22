Key Matchups: To stop Bucs, Raiders may look to make No. 12 public enemy No. 1

Jon Gruden vs. Tom Brady

Jon Gruden will have the opportunity to once again game-plan against his old nemesis Tom Brady. To make the situation even crazier, Brady is now the quarterback for the team Gruden won his lone Super Bowl with.

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history with six Super Bowl wins to show for it. Brady and Gruden's infamous rivalry started in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round Game in Gruden's first stint as the Raiders head coach. Tom Brady was stripped of the ball by cornerback Charles Woodson late in the fourth quarter, and officials stated the pass was incomplete as the ball was moving forward, implementing "the Tuck Rule". The Patriots would go on to win the game in overtime and win their first Super Bowl that year.

Nearly 20 years after that game, Gruden still has difficulty living with the results of that game, saying earlier this year that "he did fumble that damn ball."

Gruden will now face Brady as he's playing for a new team after being on the Patriots for 19 seasons. Gruden marvels at the fact that Brady, at 43 years old, is still in the league playing at a high level with new weapons.