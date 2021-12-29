Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, and the report is an estimate.
After getting a bit banged up in the victory over the Broncos, quarterback Derek Carr was listed on Wednesday's injury report with a rib injury, but was a full participant in the walkthrough. Running back Josh Jacobs was also listed as a full participant with a rib injury.
Meanwhile, linebacker Divine Deablo (shoulder/elbow) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) were limited, while defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (rest) and guard Jordan Simmons (personal) were the only non-participants.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Ribs
|FP
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Shoulder/elbow
|LP
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Back
|LP
|Daniel Helm
|TE
|Knee
|FP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ribs
|FP
|Quinton Jefferson
|DT
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Abdomen
|FP
|Brandon Parker
|T
|Knee
|FP
|Jordan Simmons
|G
|NIR-personal
|DNP
Indianapolis Colts:
The Colts had three players to start the week on the injury report, all of which were non-participants in practice: tight end Jack Doyle (knee/ankle), tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion).
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jack Doyle
|TE
|Knee/ankle
|DNP
|Eric Fisher
|T
|Knee/shoulder/toe
|DNP
|Andrew Sendejo
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed