Raiders-Colts Week 17 Injury Report

Dec 29, 2021 at 01:16 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, and the report is an estimate.

After getting a bit banged up in the victory over the Broncos, quarterback Derek Carr was listed on Wednesday's injury report with a rib injury, but was a full participant in the walkthrough. Running back Josh Jacobs was also listed as a full participant with a rib injury.

Meanwhile, linebacker Divine Deablo (shoulder/elbow) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (back) were limited, while defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (rest) and guard Jordan Simmons (personal) were the only non-participants.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Derek Carr QB Ribs FP
Divine Deablo LB Shoulder/elbow LP
Johnathan Hankins DT Back LP
Daniel Helm TE Knee FP
Josh Jacobs RB Ribs FP
Quinton Jefferson DT NIR-rest DNP
Foster Moreau TE Abdomen FP
Brandon Parker T Knee FP
Jordan Simmons G NIR-personal DNP

Indianapolis Colts:

The Colts had three players to start the week on the injury report, all of which were non-participants in practice: tight end Jack Doyle (knee/ankle), tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion).

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jack Doyle TE Knee/ankle DNP
Eric Fisher T Knee/shoulder/toe DNP
Andrew Sendejo S Concussion DNP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

