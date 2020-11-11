Las Vegas Raiders Week 10 Injury Report: Kolton Miller & Trayvon Mullen miss practice Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 10 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Groin
|Limited
|DT
|Maliek Collins
|Shoulder
|Full
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|Ankle
|Full
|S
|Jeff Heath
|Hip
|Full
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|FB
|Alec Ingold
|Ribs
|Limited
|DE
|Arden Key
|Foot
|Limited
|T
|Kolton Miller
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|DE
|Carl Nassib
|Knee
|Full
|CB
|Keisean Nixon
|Groin
|Limited
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Back
|Full
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee/ankle
|Limited
Here is the Denver Broncos' Week 10 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Demar Dotson
|Groin / Hand
|Did not part.
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|S
|Justin Simmons
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|CB
|A.J. Bouye
|Concussion
|Limited
|CB
|Bryce Callahan
|Ankle
|Limited
|TE
|Noah Fant
|Ankle
|Limited
|ILB
|Joseph Jones
|Calf
|Limited
|WR
|Tim Patrick
|Hamstring
|Limited
|T
|Jake Rodgers
|Shoulder
|Limited
|G
|Austin Schlottmann
|Ribs
|Limited
|WR
|Diontae Spencer
|Shoulder
|Limited