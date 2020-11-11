Las Vegas Raiders Week 10 Injury Report: Kolton Miller & Trayvon Mullen miss practice Wednesday

Nov 11, 2020 at 02:08 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 10 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Groin Limited
DT Maliek Collins Shoulder Full
WR Bryan Edwards Ankle Full
S Jeff Heath Hip Full
C Rodney Hudson Not injury related Did not part.
DT Maurice Hurst Ankle Did not part.
FB Alec Ingold Ribs Limited
DE Arden Key Foot Limited
T Kolton Miller Ankle Did not part.
CB Trayvon Mullen Hamstring Did not part.
DE Carl Nassib Knee Full
CB Keisean Nixon Groin Limited
TE Darren Waller Back Full
T Sam Young Knee/ankle Limited

Here is the Denver Broncos' Week 10 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T Demar Dotson Groin / Hand Did not part.
WR Jerry Jeudy Shoulder Did not part.
S Justin Simmons Not injury related Did not part.
CB A.J. Bouye Concussion Limited
CB Bryce Callahan Ankle Limited
TE Noah Fant Ankle Limited
ILB Joseph Jones Calf Limited
WR Tim Patrick Hamstring Limited
T Jake Rodgers Shoulder Limited
G Austin Schlottmann Ribs Limited
WR Diontae Spencer Shoulder Limited

