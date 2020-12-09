Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Injury Report: Abram limited, Jacobs misses practice Wednesday

Dec 09, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 14 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Knee Limited
WR Nelson Agholor Ankle Full
CB Damon Arnette Concussion/neck Did not part.
RB Devontae Booker Back Full
G Denzelle Good Not injury related Did not part.
DT Johnathan Hankins Not injury related Did not part.
C Rodney Hudson Not injury related Did not part.
DT Maurice Hurst Calf Limited
S Jeff Heath Concussion Did not part.
G Gabe Jackson Not injury related Did not part.
RB Josh Jacobs Ankle Did not part.
CB Isaiah Johnson Groin Limited
WR Zay Jones Ankle Limited
CB Nevin Lawson Ankle/knee Limited
T Sam Young Knee Limited

Here is the Indianapolis Colts' Week 14 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT/DE Denico Autry Not injury related Did not part.
TE Trey Burton Not injury related Did not part.
T Anthony Castonzo Knee Did not part.
DE Justin Houston Not injury related Did not part.
DT/DE Tyquan Lewis Hip Did not part.
QB Philip Rivers Toe Did not part.
P Rigoberto Sanchez Illness Did not part.
S Khari Willis Back/quad Did not part.
LB Bobby Okereke Ankle Limited
T Braden Smith Groin Limited
DE Kemoko Turay Ankle Limited
LB Anthony Walker Ribs Limited

