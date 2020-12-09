Las Vegas Raiders Week 14 Injury Report: Abram limited, Jacobs misses practice Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 14 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Knee
|Limited
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|Ankle
|Full
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Concussion/neck
|Did not part.
|RB
|Devontae Booker
|Back
|Full
|G
|Denzelle Good
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Calf
|Limited
|S
|Jeff Heath
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|CB
|Isaiah Johnson
|Groin
|Limited
|WR
|Zay Jones
|Ankle
|Limited
|CB
|Nevin Lawson
|Ankle/knee
|Limited
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee
|Limited
Here is the Indianapolis Colts' Week 14 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DT/DE
|Denico Autry
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|TE
|Trey Burton
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|T
|Anthony Castonzo
|Knee
|Did not part.
|DE
|Justin Houston
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|DT/DE
|Tyquan Lewis
|Hip
|Did not part.
|QB
|Philip Rivers
|Toe
|Did not part.
|P
|Rigoberto Sanchez
|Illness
|Did not part.
|S
|Khari Willis
|Back/quad
|Did not part.
|LB
|Bobby Okereke
|Ankle
|Limited
|T
|Braden Smith
|Groin
|Limited
|DE
|Kemoko Turay
|Ankle
|Limited
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|Ribs
|Limited