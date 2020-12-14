Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 Injury Report: Raiders begin preparations for Chargers on Thursday Night Football

Dec 14, 2020 at 02:25 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 15 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Concussion Did not part.
WR Nelson Agholor Ankle Full
CB Damon Arnette Concussion Did not part.
DE Clelin Ferrell Shoulder Did not part.
G Denzelle Good Knee Limited
C Rodney Hudson Knee Limited
DT Maurice Hurst Calf Limited
G Gabe Jackson Knee Limited
RB Josh Jacobs Ankle Limited
CB Isaiah Johnson Groin Full
WR Zay Jones Ankle Full
LB Nicholas Morrow Concussion Did not part.
LS Trent Sieg Calf Full
T Sam Young Knee Limited

*The Raiders did not practice Monday. The Monday report is an estimation.

Here is the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 15 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
S Nasir Adderley Shoulder Did not part.
WR Keenan Allen Hamstring Did not part.
T Bryan Bulaga Concussion Did not part.
RB Austin Ekeler Quadricep Did not part.
CB Chris Harris Jr. Foot Did not part.
TE Hunter Henry Hip Did not part.
LS Cole Mazza Knee Limited
DE Uchenna Nwosu Back/Shoulder Did not part.
LB Denzel Perryman Back Did not part.
RB Troymaine Pope Neck Did not part.
WR Joe Reed Ribs Did not part.
G Trai Turner Neck/Eye Did not part.
WR Mike Williams Back Did not part.

*The Chargers did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimation.

