Las Vegas Raiders Week 15 Injury Report: Raiders begin preparations for Chargers on Thursday Night Football

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 15 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|Ankle
|Full
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|G
|Denzelle Good
|Knee
|Limited
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Knee
|Limited
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Calf
|Limited
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Knee
|Limited
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Ankle
|Limited
|CB
|Isaiah Johnson
|Groin
|Full
|WR
|Zay Jones
|Ankle
|Full
|LB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|LS
|Trent Sieg
|Calf
|Full
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee
|Limited
*The Raiders did not practice Monday. The Monday report is an estimation.
Here is the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 15 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|S
|Nasir Adderley
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Hamstring
|Did not part.
|T
|Bryan Bulaga
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|RB
|Austin Ekeler
|Quadricep
|Did not part.
|CB
|Chris Harris Jr.
|Foot
|Did not part.
|TE
|Hunter Henry
|Hip
|Did not part.
|LS
|Cole Mazza
|Knee
|Limited
|DE
|Uchenna Nwosu
|Back/Shoulder
|Did not part.
|LB
|Denzel Perryman
|Back
|Did not part.
|RB
|Troymaine Pope
|Neck
|Did not part.
|WR
|Joe Reed
|Ribs
|Did not part.
|G
|Trai Turner
|Neck/Eye
|Did not part.
|WR
|Mike Williams
|Back
|Did not part.
*The Chargers did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimation.