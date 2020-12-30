Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Injury Report: Brown, Hudson & Joyner miss practice Wednesday

Dec 30, 2020 at 02:05 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 17 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T Trent Brown Knee Did not part.
K Daniel Carlson Left Ankle Full
DE Clelin Ferrell Shoulder Did not part.
G/T Denzelle Good Ankle Did not part.
DT Johnathan Hankins Ribs Full
C Rodney Hudson Not injury related Did not part.
DT Maurice Hurst Calf Did not part.
G Gabe Jackson Not injury related Did not part.
S Lamarcus Joyner Thigh Did not part.
LB Nicholas Morrow Concussion Full
DE Carl Nassib Elbow/ankle Full
T Sam Young Knee Limited

Here is the Denver Broncos' Week 17 Injury Report.

Table inside Article
Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
OLB Bradley Chubb Ankle Did not part.
WR KJ Hamler Concussion Did not part.
DE Shelby Harris Knee Did not part.
S Trey Marshall Quadricep Did not part.
RB LeVante Bellamy Ankle Limited
OLB Anthony Chickillo Ribs Limited
DL DeShawn Williams Knee Limited
T Demar Dotson Hand Full

