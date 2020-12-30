Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Injury Report: Brown, Hudson & Joyner miss practice Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 17 Injury Report as the team prepares for their matchup against the Denver Broncos.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|T
|Trent Brown
|Knee
|Did not part.
|K
|Daniel Carlson
|Left Ankle
|Full
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|Shoulder
|Did not part.
|G/T
|Denzelle Good
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|DT
|Johnathan Hankins
|Ribs
|Full
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|DT
|Maurice Hurst
|Calf
|Did not part.
|G
|Gabe Jackson
|Not injury related
|Did not part.
|S
|Lamarcus Joyner
|Thigh
|Did not part.
|LB
|Nicholas Morrow
|Concussion
|Full
|DE
|Carl Nassib
|Elbow/ankle
|Full
|T
|Sam Young
|Knee
|Limited
Here is the Denver Broncos' Week 17 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|OLB
|Bradley Chubb
|Ankle
|Did not part.
|WR
|KJ Hamler
|Concussion
|Did not part.
|DE
|Shelby Harris
|Knee
|Did not part.
|S
|Trey Marshall
|Quadricep
|Did not part.
|RB
|LeVante Bellamy
|Ankle
|Limited
|OLB
|Anthony Chickillo
|Ribs
|Limited
|DL
|DeShawn Williams
|Knee
|Limited
|T
|Demar Dotson
|Hand
|Full