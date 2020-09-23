Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Injury Report: Henry Ruggs III, Johnathan Abram full participants in walkthrough Wednesday

Sep 23, 2020 at 01:50 PM
Raiders Public Relations

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 3 Injury Report as the team prepares for the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
S Johnathan Abram Shoulder Full
CB Damon Arnette Wrist/Thumb Full
T Trent Brown Calf Did not part.
G Denzelle Good Thumb/Illness Did not part.
WR Bryan Edwards Foot Limited
G Richie Incognito Achilles Did not part.
RB Josh Jacobs Hip Did not part.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski Pectoral Did not part.
LB Cory Littleton Shoulder Full
DE Carl Nassib Illness Did not part.
WR Hunter Renfrow Ankle Full
WR Henry Ruggs III Knee Full
G John Simpson Shoulder Full
TE Darren Waller Knee Did not part.
T Sam Young Groin Limited

*The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Wednesday's injury report is an estimation.

Here is the New England Patriots' Week 3 Injury Report.

Pos. Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
C David Andrews Hand Did not part.
RB James White Not Injury Related Did not part.
DL Adam Butler Shoulder Limited
LB Brandon Copeland Knee Limited
WR Julian Edelman Knee Limited
WR N'Keal Harry Ankle Limited

