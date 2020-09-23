Las Vegas Raiders Week 3 Injury Report: Henry Ruggs III, Johnathan Abram full participants in walkthrough Wednesday

Take a look at the Silver and Black's Week 3 Injury Report as the team prepares for the New England Patriots in Foxboro.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Johnathan Abram
|Shoulder
|Full
|CB
|Damon Arnette
|Wrist/Thumb
|Full
|T
|Trent Brown
|Calf
|Did not part.
|G
|Denzelle Good
|Thumb/Illness
|Did not part.
|WR
|Bryan Edwards
|Foot
|Limited
|G
|Richie Incognito
|Achilles
|Did not part.
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Hip
|Did not part.
|LB
|Nick Kwiatkoski
|Pectoral
|Did not part.
|LB
|Cory Littleton
|Shoulder
|Full
|DE
|Carl Nassib
|Illness
|Did not part.
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Ankle
|Full
|WR
|Henry Ruggs III
|Knee
|Full
|G
|John Simpson
|Shoulder
|Full
|TE
|Darren Waller
|Knee
|Did not part.
|T
|Sam Young
|Groin
|Limited
*The Raiders conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Wednesday's injury report is an estimation.
Here is the New England Patriots' Week 3 Injury Report.
|Pos.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|C
|David Andrews
|Hand
|Did not part.
|RB
|James White
|Not Injury Related
|Did not part.
|DL
|Adam Butler
|Shoulder
|Limited
|LB
|Brandon Copeland
|Knee
|Limited
|WR
|Julian Edelman
|Knee
|Limited
|WR
|N'Keal Harry
|Ankle
|Limited